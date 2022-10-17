Bone and Joint Vitamins Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
As we age, our bones lose strength, making them more susceptible to fractures, and joints become less flexible and can end up feeling stiff. For healthy bones and joints, staying active plays a huge role, ensuring joints stay lubricated and bone weakness is minimised. In addition to keeping active, diet and nutrition have a part in keeping joints and bones healthy. Bones and joints need a variety of nutrients in order to stay healthy.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Bone and Joint Vitamins in global, including the following market information:
Global Bone and Joint Vitamins Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Bone and Joint Vitamins Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
Global top five Bone and Joint Vitamins companies in 2021 (%)
The global Bone and Joint Vitamins market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period 2022-2028.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Vitamin D Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Bone and Joint Vitamins include Bayer AG, Procter & Gamble, Amway, BASF SE, Archer Daniels Midland, Reckitt Benckiser, Pfizer, Vita Life Sciences Ltd and Arazo Nutrition, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Bone and Joint Vitamins manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Bone and Joint Vitamins Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Bone and Joint Vitamins Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Vitamin D
Vitamin K
Calcium
Collagen
Omega-3 Fatty acids
Glucosamine-Chondroitin
Others
Global Bone and Joint Vitamins Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Bone and Joint Vitamins Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Supermarkets
Pharmacies and Drug Stores
Beauty Stores
Others
Global Bone and Joint Vitamins Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Bone and Joint Vitamins Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Bone and Joint Vitamins revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Bone and Joint Vitamins revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Bone and Joint Vitamins sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
Key companies Bone and Joint Vitamins sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Bayer AG
Procter & Gamble
Amway
BASF SE
Archer Daniels Midland
Reckitt Benckiser
Pfizer
Vita Life Sciences Ltd
Arazo Nutrition
Nature's Sunshine Products, Inc
Glanbia Plc
Vitawin
Nutramax Laboratories Consumer Care
Simply Supplements
Love Life Supplements
Now Foods
Bellavita Healthcare Pvt Ltd
Vitaco
Nutravita
Life Extension
Pure Encapsulations, LLC
Herbs Nutriproducts Pvt. Ltd.
Millennium Herbal Care
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Bone and Joint Vitamins Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Bone and Joint Vitamins Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Bone and Joint Vitamins Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Bone and Joint Vitamins Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Bone and Joint Vitamins Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Bone and Joint Vitamins Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Bone and Joint Vitamins Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Bone and Joint Vitamins Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Bone and Joint Vitamins Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Bone and Joint Vitamins Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Bone and Joint Vitamins Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Bone and Joint Vitamins Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Bone and Joint Vitamins Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Bone and Joint Vitamins Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Bone and Joint Vitamins Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Bone and Joint Vitamins Companies
4 Sights by Product
CONTACT US:
276 5th Avenue, New York , NY 10001,United States
International: (+1) 646 781 7170 / +91 8087042414
Visit: https://www.grandresearchstore.com/
https://www.grandresearchstore.com/latest ArticlesRead Morelatest Articleslatest Publications