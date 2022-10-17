Global Vacuum Insulated Glass Market Research Report 2022
The research report includes specific segments by region (country), by manufacturers, by Type and by Application. Each type provides information about the production during the forecast period of 2017 to 2028. by Application segment also provides consumption during the forecast period of 2017 to 2028. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth.
Segment by Type
Tempered VIG
Non-tempered VIG
Segment by Application
Architecture & Furniture
Home Appliance
Others
By Company
Nippon Sheet Glass
Guardian Glass
Vitro Architectural Glass
AGC
LandGlass
Panasonic
Taiwan Glass
V-Glass
Production by Region
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Taiwan (China)
Consumption by Region
North America
United States
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Australia
China Taiwan
Indonesia
Thailand
Malaysia
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Argentina
Table of content
1 Vacuum Insulated Glass Market Overview
1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Vacuum Insulated Glass
1.2 Vacuum Insulated Glass Segment by Type
1.2.1 Global Vacuum Insulated Glass Market Size Growth Rate Analysis by Type 2022 VS 2028
1.2.2 Tempered VIG
1.2.3 Non-tempered VIG
1.3 Vacuum Insulated Glass Segment by Application
1.3.1 Global Vacuum Insulated Glass Consumption Comparison by Application: 2022 VS 2028
1.3.2 Architecture & Furniture
1.3.3 Home Appliance
1.3.4 Others
1.4 Global Market Growth Prospects
1.4.1 Global Vacuum Insulated Glass Revenue Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)
1.4.2 Global Vacuum Insulated Glass Production Capacity Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)
1.4.3 Global Vacuum Insulated Glass Production Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)
1.5 Global Market Size by Region
1.5.1 Global Vacuum Insulated Glass Market Size Estimates and Forecasts by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.5.2 North America Vacuum Insulated Glass Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)
1.5.3 Europe Vacuum Insulated Glass Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)
1.5.4 China Vacuum Insulated Glass Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)
1.5.5 Japan Vacuum Insulated Glass Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)
1.5.6 Taiwan (China) Vacuum Insulated Glass Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)
2 Market Competition by Manufacturers
2.1 Global
