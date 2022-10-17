Global and United States Lighting Control Market Report & Forecast 2022-2028
Lighting Control market is segmented by region (country), players, by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Lighting Control market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
For United States market, this report focuses on the Lighting Control market size by players, by Type and by Application, for the period 2017-2028. The key players include the global and local players, which play important roles in United States.
Segment by Type
Cable
Wireless
Segment by Application
Indoor
Outdoor
By Region
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Australia
Taiwan
Indonesia
Thailand
Malaysia
Philippines
Vietnam
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Argentina
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
UAE
By Company
GENERAL ELECTRIC
Cree
OSRAM GmbH
Lutron Electronics
Philips
Leviton Manufacturing
Legrand
Acuity Brand
Digital Lumens
Echelon
Table of content
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Lighting Control Revenue in Lighting Control Business (2017-2022) & (US$ Million) Introduction
1.2 Global Lighting Control Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028
1.2.1 Global Lighting Control Market Size for the Year 2017-2028
1.2.2 Global Lighting Control Market Size for the Year 2017-2028
1.3 Lighting Control Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028
1.3.1 The Market Share of United States Lighting Control in Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028
1.3.2 The Growth Rate of Lighting Control Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028
1.4 Lighting Control Market Dynamics
1.4.1 Lighting Control Industry Trends
1.4.2 Lighting Control Market Drivers
1.4.3 Lighting Control Market Challenges
1.4.4 Lighting Control Market Restraints
1.5 Study Objectives
1.6 Years Considered
2 Lighting Control by Type
2.1 Lighting Control Market Segment by Type
2.1.1 Cable
2.1.2 Wireless
2.2 Global Lighting Control Market Size by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)
2.3 Global Lighting Control Market Size by Type (2017-2028)
2.4 United States Lighting Control Market Size by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)
2.5 United States Lighting Control Market Size by Type (2017-2028)
3 Lighting Control by Application
3.1 Lighting Control Market Segment by Application
3.1.1 Indoor
3.1.2 Outdoor
3.2 Global Lighting Control Market
