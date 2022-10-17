Global Synthetic Pheromones Market Research Report 2022

The research report includes specific segments by region (country), by manufacturers, by Type and by Application. Each type provides information about the production during the forecast period of 2017 to 2028. by Application segment also provides consumption during the forecast period of 2017 to 2028. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth.

Segment by Type

Sex Pheromones

Aggregation Pheromones

Others

Segment by Application

Fruits and Vegetables

Field Crops

Others

By Company

Shin-Etsu

BASF

Suterra

Biobest Group

Isagro

Bedoukian Research

Hercon Environmental

Koppert Biological Systems

Pherobio Technology

Russell IPM

SEDQ Healthy Crops

Certis Europe

Agrobio

Jiangsu Wanhe Daye

ISCA

Scentry Biologicals

Production by Region

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Consumption by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

China Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Colombia

Table of content

1 Synthetic Pheromones Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Synthetic Pheromones

1.2 Synthetic Pheromones Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Synthetic Pheromones Market Size Growth Rate Analysis by Type 2022 VS 2028

1.2.2 Sex Pheromones

1.2.3 Aggregation Pheromones

1.2.4 Others

1.3 Synthetic Pheromones Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global Synthetic Pheromones Consumption Comparison by Application: 2022 VS 2028

1.3.2 Fruits and Vegetables

1.3.3 Field Crops

1.3.4 Others

1.4 Global Market Growth Prospects

1.4.1 Global Synthetic Pheromones Revenue Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)

1.4.2 Global Synthetic Pheromones Production Capacity Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)

1.4.3 Global Synthetic Pheromones Production Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)

1.5 Global Market Size by Region

1.5.1 Global Synthetic Pheromones Market Size Estimates and Forecasts by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

1.5.2 North America Synthetic Pheromones Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)

1.5.3 Europe Synthetic Pheromones Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)

1.5.4 China Synthetic Pheromones Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)

1.5.5 Japan Synthetic Pheromones Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)

2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Synthetic Pheromones Production Capacity Market Share by Manufacturers (2017-2022)

