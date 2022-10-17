Global Synthetic Stone Market Research Report 2022
The research report includes specific segments by region (country), by manufacturers, by Type and by Application. Each type provides information about the production during the forecast period of 2017 to 2028. by Application segment also provides consumption during the forecast period of 2017 to 2028. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth.
Segment by Type
Artificial Marble
Artificial Granite
Artificial Quartz Stone
Others
Segment by Application
Kitchen Countertops
Facades
Flooring
Bathroom
Others
By Company
DuPont
Staron(SAMSUNG)
LG Hausys
Kuraray
Aristech Acrylics
CXUN
Wanfeng Compound Stone
PengXiang Industry
ChuanQi
New SunShine Stone
Leigei Stone
GuangTaiXiang
Ordan
Bitto
Meyate Group
Cosentino Group
Caesarstone
Hanwha L&C
Compac
Vicostone
Cambria
Santa Margherita
Quartz Master
SEIEFFE
Quarella
Samsung Radianz
Zhongxun
Baoliya
Qianyun
Production by Region
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Consumption by Region
North America
United States
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Australia
China Taiwan
Indonesia
Thailand
Malaysia
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Argentina
Table of content
1 Synthetic Stone Market Overview
1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Synthetic Stone
1.2 Synthetic Stone Segment by Type
1.2.1 Global Synthetic Stone Market Size Growth Rate Analysis by Type 2022 VS 2028
1.2.2 Artificial Marble
1.2.3 Artificial Granite
1.2.4 Artificial Quartz Stone
1.2.5 Others
1.3 Synthetic Stone Segment by Application
1.3.1 Global Synthetic Stone Consumption Comparison by Application: 2022 VS 2028
1.3.2 Kitchen Countertops
1.3.3 Facades
1.3.4 Flooring
1.3.5 Bathroom
1.3.6 Others
1.4 Global Market Growth Prospects
1.4.1 Global Synthetic Stone Revenue Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)
1.4.2 Global Synthetic Stone Production Capacity Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)
1.4.3 Global Synthetic Stone Production Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)
1.5 Global Market Size by Region
1.5.1 Global Synthetic Stone Market Size Estimates and Forecasts by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.5.2 North America Synthetic Stone Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)
1.5.3 Europe Synthetic Stone Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)
1.5.4 China Synthetic Stone Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)
1.5.5 Japan Synthetic Stone Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)
2 Market Competition by Manufacturers
2.1 Global Synthetic Stone Production Capacity Market Share by Manufacturers (2017-2022)
