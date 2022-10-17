Global and United States Air Freight Transportation Services Market Report & Forecast 2022-2028
Air Freight Transportation Services market is segmented by region (country), players, by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Air Freight Transportation Services market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
For United States market, this report focuses on the Air Freight Transportation Services market size by players, by Type and by Application, for the period 2017-2028. The key players include the global and local players, which play important roles in United States.
Segment by Type
Ordinary Goods
Special Goods
Segment by Application
International
Domestic
By Region
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Australia
Taiwan
Indonesia
Thailand
Malaysia
Philippines
Vietnam
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Argentina
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
UAE
By Company
DHL
FedEx
DB Schenker
UPS
Kuehne & Nagel
Lufthansa
Panalpina
Cathay Pacific
Korean Airlines
CEVA
Singapore Airlines
Bollore/SDV
Expeditors
China Airlines
Table of content
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Air Freight Transportation Services Revenue in Air Freight Transportation Services Business (2017-2022) & (US$ Million) Introduction
1.2 Global Air Freight Transportation Services Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028
1.2.2 Global Air Freight Transportation Services Market Size for the Year 2017-2028
1.3 Air Freight Transportation Services Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028
1.3.1 The Market Share of United States Air Freight Transportation Services in Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028
1.3.2 The Growth Rate of Air Freight Transportation Services Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028
1.4 Air Freight Transportation Services Market Dynamics
1.4.1 Air Freight Transportation Services Industry Trends
1.4.2 Air Freight Transportation Services Market Drivers
1.4.3 Air Freight Transportation Services Market Challenges
1.4.4 Air Freight Transportation Services Market Restraints
1.5 Study Objectives
1.6 Years Considered
2 Air Freight Transportation Services by Type
2.1 Air Freight Transportation Services Market Segment by Type
2.1.1 Ordinary Goods
2.1.2 Special Goods
2.2 Global Air Freight Transportation Services Market Size by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)
