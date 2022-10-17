Silicon Carbide Substrates for New Energy Vehicles Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Silicon Carbide Substrates for New Energy Vehicles in global, including the following market information:
Global Silicon Carbide Substrates for New Energy Vehicles Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Silicon Carbide Substrates for New Energy Vehicles Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
Global top five Silicon Carbide Substrates for New Energy Vehicles companies in 2021 (%)
The global Silicon Carbide Substrates for New Energy Vehicles market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period 2022-2028.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
4 Inch Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Silicon Carbide Substrates for New Energy Vehicles include Cree (Wolfspeed), II-VI Advanced Materials, ROHM(SiCrystal), STMicroelectronics, Soitec, CETC, SK Siltron, Dow Corning and Showa Denko, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Silicon Carbide Substrates for New Energy Vehicles manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Silicon Carbide Substrates for New Energy Vehicles Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Silicon Carbide Substrates for New Energy Vehicles Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
4 Inch
6 Inch
Others
Global Silicon Carbide Substrates for New Energy Vehicles Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Silicon Carbide Substrates for New Energy Vehicles Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Passenger Cars
Commercial Vehicles
Global Silicon Carbide Substrates for New Energy Vehicles Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Silicon Carbide Substrates for New Energy Vehicles Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Silicon Carbide Substrates for New Energy Vehicles revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Silicon Carbide Substrates for New Energy Vehicles revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Silicon Carbide Substrates for New Energy Vehicles sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
Key companies Silicon Carbide Substrates for New Energy Vehicles sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Cree (Wolfspeed)
II-VI Advanced Materials
ROHM(SiCrystal)
STMicroelectronics
Soitec
CETC
SK Siltron
Dow Corning
Showa Denko
SICC Materials
TankeBlue Semiconductor
Norstel
Hebei Synlight Crystal
Roshow Technology
ZHEJIANG BRIGHT SEMICONDUCTOR TECHNOLOGY
HDSC
Sanan IC
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Silicon Carbide Substrates for New Energy Vehicles Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Silicon Carbide Substrates for New Energy Vehicles Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Silicon Carbide Substrates for New Energy Vehicles Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Silicon Carbide Substrates for New Energy Vehicles Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Silicon Carbide Substrates for New Energy Vehicles Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Silicon Carbide Substrates for New Energy Vehicles Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Silicon Carbide Substrates for New Energy Vehicles Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Silicon Carbide Substrates for New Energy Vehicles Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Silicon Carbide Substrates for New Energy Vehicles Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Silicon Carbide Substrates for New Energy Vehicles Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Silicon Carbide Substrates for New Energy Vehicles Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Silicon Carbide Substrates for New Energy Vehicles Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
