Silicon Carbide Substrates for New Energy Vehicles Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Silicon Carbide Substrates for New Energy Vehicles in global, including the following market information:

Global Silicon Carbide Substrates for New Energy Vehicles Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Silicon Carbide Substrates for New Energy Vehicles Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)

Global top five Silicon Carbide Substrates for New Energy Vehicles companies in 2021 (%)

The global Silicon Carbide Substrates for New Energy Vehicles market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period 2022-2028.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

4 Inch Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Silicon Carbide Substrates for New Energy Vehicles include Cree (Wolfspeed), II-VI Advanced Materials, ROHM(SiCrystal), STMicroelectronics, Soitec, CETC, SK Siltron, Dow Corning and Showa Denko, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Silicon Carbide Substrates for New Energy Vehicles manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Silicon Carbide Substrates for New Energy Vehicles Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Silicon Carbide Substrates for New Energy Vehicles Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

4 Inch

6 Inch

Others

Global Silicon Carbide Substrates for New Energy Vehicles Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Silicon Carbide Substrates for New Energy Vehicles Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Passenger Cars

Commercial Vehicles

Global Silicon Carbide Substrates for New Energy Vehicles Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Silicon Carbide Substrates for New Energy Vehicles Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Silicon Carbide Substrates for New Energy Vehicles revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Silicon Carbide Substrates for New Energy Vehicles revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Silicon Carbide Substrates for New Energy Vehicles sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies Silicon Carbide Substrates for New Energy Vehicles sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Cree (Wolfspeed)

II-VI Advanced Materials

ROHM(SiCrystal)

STMicroelectronics

Soitec

CETC

SK Siltron

Dow Corning

Showa Denko

SICC Materials

TankeBlue Semiconductor

Norstel

Hebei Synlight Crystal

Roshow Technology

ZHEJIANG BRIGHT SEMICONDUCTOR TECHNOLOGY

HDSC

Sanan IC

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Silicon Carbide Substrates for New Energy Vehicles Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Silicon Carbide Substrates for New Energy Vehicles Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Silicon Carbide Substrates for New Energy Vehicles Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Silicon Carbide Substrates for New Energy Vehicles Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Silicon Carbide Substrates for New Energy Vehicles Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Silicon Carbide Substrates for New Energy Vehicles Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Silicon Carbide Substrates for New Energy Vehicles Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Silicon Carbide Substrates for New Energy Vehicles Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Silicon Carbide Substrates for New Energy Vehicles Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Silicon Carbide Substrates for New Energy Vehicles Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Silicon Carbide Substrates for New Energy Vehicles Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Silicon Carbide Substrates for New Energy Vehicles Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021



