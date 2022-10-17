Global and United States Port Security Market Report & Forecast 2022-2028
Port Security market is segmented by region (country), players, by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Port Security market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
For United States market, this report focuses on the Port Security market size by players, by Type and by Application, for the period 2017-2028. The key players include the global and local players, which play important roles in United States.
Segment by Type
Airport Security Management Market
Port Security Management Market
Segment by Application
Video Monitoring
Weapons Detection
Visitor Management
Intrusion Detection
Fire Detection
Other
By Region
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Australia
Taiwan
Indonesia
Thailand
Malaysia
Philippines
Vietnam
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Argentina
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
UAE
By Company
Honeywell
L3 Communications
SAAB
Siemens
Unisys
Bae Systems
DvTel
Flir Systems
James Fisher and Sons
Motorola Solutions
Table of content
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Port Security Revenue in Port Security Business (2017-2022) & (US$ Million) Introduction
1.2 Global Port Security Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028
1.2.1 Global Port Security Market Size for the Year 2017-2028
1.2.2 Global Port Security Market Size for the Year 2017-2028
1.3 Port Security Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028
1.3.1 The Market Share of United States Port Security in Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028
1.3.2 The Growth Rate of Port Security Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028
1.4 Port Security Market Dynamics
1.4.1 Port Security Industry Trends
1.4.2 Port Security Market Drivers
1.4.3 Port Security Market Challenges
1.4.4 Port Security Market Restraints
1.5 Study Objectives
1.6 Years Considered
2 Port Security by Type
2.1 Port Security Market Segment by Type
2.1.1 Airport Security Management Market
2.1.2 Port Security Management Market
2.2 Global Port Security Market Size by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)
2.3 Global Port Security Market Size by Type (2017-2028)
2.4 United States Port Security Market Size by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)
2.5 United States Port Security Market Size by Type (2017-2028)
3 Port Security by Application
3.1 Port Security Market Segment by Application
3.1.1 Video Monitoring
3.1.2 Weapons Detection
3.1.3 Visitor Managem
