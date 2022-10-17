Global and United States Next-Generation Display Material Market Report & Forecast 2022-2028
Next-Generation Display Material market is segmented by region (country), players, by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Next-Generation Display Material market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
For United States market, this report focuses on the Next-Generation Display Material market size by players, by Type and by Application, for the period 2017-2028. The key players include the global and local players, which play important roles in United States.
Segment by Type
OLED
TFT LCD
Others
Segment by Application
TV
Smart Watch
Car Display
Notebook
Other
By Region
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Australia
Taiwan
Indonesia
Thailand
Malaysia
Philippines
Vietnam
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Argentina
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
U.A.E
By Company
Doosan
DowDuPont
Idemitsu Kosan
Merck Group
Nanosys
Nanoco Group
Novaled GmbH
Samsung SDI
Sharp
TORAY
Universal Display
eLux
JBD
Optovate
Quantum Materials
Plessey Semiconductors
VueReal
Table of content
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Next-Generation Display Material Product Introduction
1.2 Global Next-Generation Display Material Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028
1.2.1 Global Next-Generation Display Material Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028
1.2.2 Global Next-Generation Display Material Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028
1.3 United States Next-Generation Display Material Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028
1.3.1 United States Next-Generation Display Material Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028
1.3.2 United States Next-Generation Display Material Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028
1.4 Next-Generation Display Material Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028
1.4.1 The Market Share of United States Next-Generation Display Material in Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028
1.4.2 The Growth Rate of Next-Generation Display Material Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028
1.5 Next-Generation Display Material Market Dynamics
1.5.1 Next-Generation Display Material Industry Trends
1.5.2 Next-Generation Display Material Market Drivers
1.5.3 Next-Generation Display Material Market Challenges
1.5.4 Next-Generation Display Material Market Restraints
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
2 Market by Type
2.1 Next-Generation Display Material Market Segment by Type
2.1.1 OLED
2.1.2 TFT LCD
2.1.3 Others
