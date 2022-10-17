Uncategorized

Industrial Water-soluble Starch Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Industrial Water-soluble Starch in global, including the following market information:

Global Industrial Water-soluble Starch Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Industrial Water-soluble Starch Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Tons)

 

Global top five Industrial Water-soluble Starch companies in 2021 (%)

 

The global Industrial Water-soluble Starch market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period 2022-2028.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Corn Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Industrial Water-soluble Starch include Cargill, Ingredion Incorporated, ArcherDaniels Midland, Tate & Lyle Plc. and Avebe U. A., etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Industrial Water-soluble Starch manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Industrial Water-soluble Starch Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)

Global Industrial Water-soluble Starch Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Corn

Wheat

Cassava

Potato

Others

Global Industrial Water-soluble Starch Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)

Global Industrial Water-soluble Starch Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Pharmaceutical Industry

Cosmetics Industry

Textile Industry

Paper Industry

Global Industrial Water-soluble Starch Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)

Global Industrial Water-soluble Starch Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Industrial Water-soluble Starch revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Industrial Water-soluble Starch revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Industrial Water-soluble Starch sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Tons)

Key companies Industrial Water-soluble Starch sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Cargill

Ingredion Incorporated

ArcherDaniels Midland

Tate & Lyle Plc.

Avebe U. A.

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Industrial Water-soluble Starch Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Industrial Water-soluble Starch Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Industrial Water-soluble Starch Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Industrial Water-soluble Starch Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Industrial Water-soluble Starch Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Industrial Water-soluble Starch Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Industrial Water-soluble Starch Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Industrial Water-soluble Starch Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Industrial Water-soluble Starch Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Industrial Water-soluble Starch Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Industrial Water-soluble Starch Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Industrial Water-soluble Starch Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Industrial Water-soluble Starch Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Industrial Water-soluble Starch Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Industrial Water-soluble

 

Photo of grandresearchstore grandresearchstore
