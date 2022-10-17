Pharmaceutical Grade Cannabis Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Pharmaceutical Grade Cannabis in global, including the following market information:
Global Pharmaceutical Grade Cannabis Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Pharmaceutical Grade Cannabis Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Tons)
Global top five Pharmaceutical Grade Cannabis companies in 2021 (%)
The global Pharmaceutical Grade Cannabis market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period 2022-2028.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Dronabinol Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Pharmaceutical Grade Cannabis include Ultra Health, Mammoth Farms, Palo Verde Center, Hexo Corp, Bright Green Corporation, Copperstate Farms, Los Suenos Farms, Canna and Village Farms, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Pharmaceutical Grade Cannabis manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Pharmaceutical Grade Cannabis Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)
Global Pharmaceutical Grade Cannabis Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Dronabinol
Nabilone
Nabiximols
Cannabidiol
Other
Global Pharmaceutical Grade Cannabis Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)
Global Pharmaceutical Grade Cannabis Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Oral Medications
Topical Medications
Global Pharmaceutical Grade Cannabis Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)
Global Pharmaceutical Grade Cannabis Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Pharmaceutical Grade Cannabis revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Pharmaceutical Grade Cannabis revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Pharmaceutical Grade Cannabis sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Tons)
Key companies Pharmaceutical Grade Cannabis sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Ultra Health
Mammoth Farms
Palo Verde Center
Hexo Corp
Bright Green Corporation
Copperstate Farms
Los Suenos Farms
Canna
Village Farms
Aurora
Canopy Growth
Cresco Labs
Glass House Farms
Organigram
C3 International
CannTrust
FlowerOne
Solaris Farms
7Acres
ThePharm
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Pharmaceutical Grade Cannabis Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Pharmaceutical Grade Cannabis Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Pharmaceutical Grade Cannabis Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Pharmaceutical Grade Cannabis Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Pharmaceutical Grade Cannabis Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Pharmaceutical Grade Cannabis Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Pharmaceutical Grade Cannabis Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Pharmaceutical Grade Cannabis Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Pharmaceutical Grade Cannabis Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Pharmaceutical Grade Cannabis Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Pharmaceutical Grade Cannabis Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Pharmaceutical Grade Cannabis Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Pharmaceutical Grade Cannabis Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Pharmaceutical Grade Cannabis Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Pharmaceutical Grade Cannabis Companies
3.8
CONTACT US:
276 5th Avenue, New York , NY 10001,United States
International: (+1) 646 781 7170 / +91 8087042414
Visit: https://www.grandresearchstore.com/
Similar Reports:
Global Pharmaceutical Grade Cannabis Market Research Report 2022
https://www.grandresearchstore.com/latest ArticlesRead Morelatest Articleslatest Publications