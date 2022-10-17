Pharmaceutical Grade Cannabis Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Pharmaceutical Grade Cannabis in global, including the following market information:

Global Pharmaceutical Grade Cannabis Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Pharmaceutical Grade Cannabis Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Tons)

Global top five Pharmaceutical Grade Cannabis companies in 2021 (%)

The global Pharmaceutical Grade Cannabis market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period 2022-2028.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Dronabinol Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Pharmaceutical Grade Cannabis include Ultra Health, Mammoth Farms, Palo Verde Center, Hexo Corp, Bright Green Corporation, Copperstate Farms, Los Suenos Farms, Canna and Village Farms, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Pharmaceutical Grade Cannabis manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Pharmaceutical Grade Cannabis Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)

Global Pharmaceutical Grade Cannabis Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Dronabinol

Nabilone

Nabiximols

Cannabidiol

Other

Global Pharmaceutical Grade Cannabis Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)

Global Pharmaceutical Grade Cannabis Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Oral Medications

Topical Medications

Global Pharmaceutical Grade Cannabis Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)

Global Pharmaceutical Grade Cannabis Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Pharmaceutical Grade Cannabis revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Pharmaceutical Grade Cannabis revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Pharmaceutical Grade Cannabis sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Tons)

Key companies Pharmaceutical Grade Cannabis sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Ultra Health

Mammoth Farms

Palo Verde Center

Hexo Corp

Bright Green Corporation

Copperstate Farms

Los Suenos Farms

Canna

Village Farms

Aurora

Canopy Growth

Cresco Labs

Glass House Farms

Organigram

C3 International

CannTrust

FlowerOne

Solaris Farms

7Acres

ThePharm

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Pharmaceutical Grade Cannabis Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Pharmaceutical Grade Cannabis Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Pharmaceutical Grade Cannabis Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Pharmaceutical Grade Cannabis Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Pharmaceutical Grade Cannabis Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Pharmaceutical Grade Cannabis Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Pharmaceutical Grade Cannabis Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Pharmaceutical Grade Cannabis Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Pharmaceutical Grade Cannabis Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Pharmaceutical Grade Cannabis Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Pharmaceutical Grade Cannabis Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Pharmaceutical Grade Cannabis Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Pharmaceutical Grade Cannabis Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Pharmaceutical Grade Cannabis Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Pharmaceutical Grade Cannabis Companies

3.8

