Global and United States Recycled PET Bottles Market Report & Forecast 2022-2028
Recycled PET Bottles market is segmented by region (country), players, by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Recycled PET Bottles market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
For United States market, this report focuses on the Recycled PET Bottles market size by players, by Type and by Application, for the period 2017-2028. The key players include the global and local players, which play important roles in United States.
Segment by Type
Food Grade
Non-food Grade
Segment by Application
Food
Drinks
Detergent
Other
By Region
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Australia
Taiwan
Indonesia
Thailand
Malaysia
Philippines
Vietnam
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Argentina
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
U.A.E
By Company
CarbonLITE Industries
Phoenix Technologies International
Vanden Global
UltrePET
Seiu Japan
ALPLA Werke Alwin Lehner GmbH
SEINAN Corporation
Kuusakoski Oy
Evergreen Plastics
Indorama Ventures Public
Verdeco Recycling
Clear Path Recycling
Table of content
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Recycled PET Bottles Product Introduction
1.2 Global Recycled PET Bottles Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028
1.2.1 Global Recycled PET Bottles Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028
1.2.2 Global Recycled PET Bottles Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028
1.3 United States Recycled PET Bottles Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028
1.3.1 United States Recycled PET Bottles Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028
1.3.2 United States Recycled PET Bottles Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028
1.4 Recycled PET Bottles Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028
1.4.1 The Market Share of United States Recycled PET Bottles in Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028
1.4.2 The Growth Rate of Recycled PET Bottles Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028
1.5 Recycled PET Bottles Market Dynamics
1.5.1 Recycled PET Bottles Industry Trends
1.5.2 Recycled PET Bottles Market Drivers
1.5.3 Recycled PET Bottles Market Challenges
1.5.4 Recycled PET Bottles Market Restraints
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
2 Market by Type
2.1 Recycled PET Bottles Market Segment by Type
2.1.1 Food Grade
2.1.2 Non-food Grade
2.2 Global Recycled PET Bottles Market Size by Type
2.2.1 Global Recycled PET Bottles Sales in Value, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)
2.2.2 Global Recycled PET Bottles Sales in Volu
