Global and United States Foundry Chemicals Market Report & Forecast 2022-2028
Foundry Chemicals market is segmented by region (country), players, by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Foundry Chemicals market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
For United States market, this report focuses on the Foundry Chemicals market size by players, by Type and by Application, for the period 2017-2028. The key players include the global and local players, which play important roles in United States.
Segment by Type
Binders
Additive Agents
Coatings
Fluxes
Hot Topping Compounds
Others
Segment by Application
Cast Iron
Steel
Aluminum
Others
By Region
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Australia
Taiwan
Indonesia
Thailand
Malaysia
Philippines
Vietnam
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Argentina
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
U.A.E
By Company
Vesuvius
ASK Chemicals
H?TTENES-ALBERTUS Chemische Werke GmbH
Imerys
IVP Limited
General Chemical
Affcil Industries
Georgia-Pacific Chemicals
Ultraseal India
John Winter
Yash Chemicals
Fincast Foundry Flux
Mancuso Chemicals
Forace Polymers
Shamlax Metachem
CERAFLUX INDIA
Table of content
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Foundry Chemicals Product Introduction
1.2 Global Foundry Chemicals Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028
1.2.1 Global Foundry Chemicals Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028
1.2.2 Global Foundry Chemicals Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028
1.3 United States Foundry Chemicals Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028
1.3.1 United States Foundry Chemicals Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028
1.3.2 United States Foundry Chemicals Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028
1.4 Foundry Chemicals Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028
1.4.1 The Market Share of United States Foundry Chemicals in Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028
1.4.2 The Growth Rate of Foundry Chemicals Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028
1.5 Foundry Chemicals Market Dynamics
1.5.1 Foundry Chemicals Industry Trends
1.5.2 Foundry Chemicals Market Drivers
1.5.3 Foundry Chemicals Market Challenges
1.5.4 Foundry Chemicals Market Restraints
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
2 Market by Type
2.1 Foundry Chemicals Market Segment by Type
2.1.1 Binders
2.1.2 Additive Agents
2.1.3 Coatings
2.1.4 Fluxes
2.1.5 Hot Topping Compounds
2.1.6 Others
2.2 Global Foundry Chemicals Market Size by Type
2.2.1 Global Foundry Chemicals Sales in Value, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)
