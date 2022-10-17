Global and United States Foundry Chemicals Market Report & Forecast 2022-2028

Foundry Chemicals market is segmented by region (country), players, by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Foundry Chemicals market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

For United States market, this report focuses on the Foundry Chemicals market size by players, by Type and by Application, for the period 2017-2028. The key players include the global and local players, which play important roles in United States.

Segment by Type

Binders

Additive Agents

Coatings

Fluxes

Hot Topping Compounds

Others

Segment by Application

Cast Iron

Steel

Aluminum

Others

By Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Philippines

Vietnam

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

U.A.E

By Company

Vesuvius

ASK Chemicals

H?TTENES-ALBERTUS Chemische Werke GmbH

Imerys

IVP Limited

General Chemical

Affcil Industries

Georgia-Pacific Chemicals

Ultraseal India

John Winter

Yash Chemicals

Fincast Foundry Flux

Mancuso Chemicals

Forace Polymers

Shamlax Metachem

CERAFLUX INDIA

Table of content

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Foundry Chemicals Product Introduction

1.2 Global Foundry Chemicals Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.2.1 Global Foundry Chemicals Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.2.2 Global Foundry Chemicals Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.3 United States Foundry Chemicals Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.3.1 United States Foundry Chemicals Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.3.2 United States Foundry Chemicals Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.4 Foundry Chemicals Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.1 The Market Share of United States Foundry Chemicals in Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.2 The Growth Rate of Foundry Chemicals Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.5 Foundry Chemicals Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Foundry Chemicals Industry Trends

1.5.2 Foundry Chemicals Market Drivers

1.5.3 Foundry Chemicals Market Challenges

1.5.4 Foundry Chemicals Market Restraints

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Market by Type

2.1 Foundry Chemicals Market Segment by Type

2.1.1 Binders

2.1.2 Additive Agents

2.1.3 Coatings

2.1.4 Fluxes

2.1.5 Hot Topping Compounds

2.1.6 Others

2.2 Global Foundry Chemicals Market Size by Type

2.2.1 Global Foundry Chemicals Sales in Value, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)



