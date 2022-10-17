Oilfield Production Chemical Additives Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Oilfield Production Chemical Additives in global, including the following market information:
Global Oilfield Production Chemical Additives Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Oilfield Production Chemical Additives Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Tons)
Global top five Oilfield Production Chemical Additives companies in 2021 (%)
The global Oilfield Production Chemical Additives market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period 2022-2028.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Paraffin Inhibitors Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Oilfield Production Chemical Additives include TotalEnergies, Solvay, BYK, BASF, Lubrizol, Dow Chemical, Sinopec, CNPC and Stepan Company, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Oilfield Production Chemical Additives manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Oilfield Production Chemical Additives Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)
Global Oilfield Production Chemical Additives Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Paraffin Inhibitors
Scale Inhibitors
Gas Hydrate Inhibitors
Demulsifiers
Lubricants
Biocides
Corrosion Inhibitors
Dispersants and Cleaning Agents
H2S Scavengers
Others
Global Oilfield Production Chemical Additives Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)
Global Oilfield Production Chemical Additives Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Onshore Oilfield
Offshore Oilfield
Global Oilfield Production Chemical Additives Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)
Global Oilfield Production Chemical Additives Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Oilfield Production Chemical Additives revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Oilfield Production Chemical Additives revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Oilfield Production Chemical Additives sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Tons)
Key companies Oilfield Production Chemical Additives sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
TotalEnergies
Solvay
BYK
BASF
Lubrizol
Dow Chemical
Sinopec
CNPC
Stepan Company
Clariant
Travis Iran Co
EnTrans International, LLC
Croda International
Schlumberger
Kraton Corporation
Kolanky
Ackerlon
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Oilfield Production Chemical Additives Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Oilfield Production Chemical Additives Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Oilfield Production Chemical Additives Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Oilfield Production Chemical Additives Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Oilfield Production Chemical Additives Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Oilfield Production Chemical Additives Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Oilfield Production Chemical Additives Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Oilfield Production Chemical Additives Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Oilfield Production Chemical Additives Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Oilfield Production Chemical Additives Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Oilfield Production Chemical Additives Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Oilfield Production Chemical Additives Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Oilfield Production Chemical Additives Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Oilfield Production Chemica
