Oilfield Production Chemical Additives Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Oilfield Production Chemical Additives in global, including the following market information:

Global Oilfield Production Chemical Additives Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Oilfield Production Chemical Additives Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Tons)

Global top five Oilfield Production Chemical Additives companies in 2021 (%)

The global Oilfield Production Chemical Additives market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period 2022-2028.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Paraffin Inhibitors Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Oilfield Production Chemical Additives include TotalEnergies, Solvay, BYK, BASF, Lubrizol, Dow Chemical, Sinopec, CNPC and Stepan Company, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Oilfield Production Chemical Additives manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Oilfield Production Chemical Additives Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)

Global Oilfield Production Chemical Additives Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Paraffin Inhibitors

Scale Inhibitors

Gas Hydrate Inhibitors

Demulsifiers

Lubricants

Biocides

Corrosion Inhibitors

Dispersants and Cleaning Agents

H2S Scavengers

Others

Global Oilfield Production Chemical Additives Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)

Global Oilfield Production Chemical Additives Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Onshore Oilfield

Offshore Oilfield

Global Oilfield Production Chemical Additives Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)

Global Oilfield Production Chemical Additives Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Oilfield Production Chemical Additives revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Oilfield Production Chemical Additives revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Oilfield Production Chemical Additives sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Tons)

Key companies Oilfield Production Chemical Additives sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

TotalEnergies

Solvay

BYK

BASF

Lubrizol

Dow Chemical

Sinopec

CNPC

Stepan Company

Clariant

Travis Iran Co

EnTrans International, LLC

Croda International

Schlumberger

Kraton Corporation

Kolanky

Ackerlon

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Oilfield Production Chemical Additives Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Oilfield Production Chemical Additives Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Oilfield Production Chemical Additives Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Oilfield Production Chemical Additives Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Oilfield Production Chemical Additives Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Oilfield Production Chemical Additives Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Oilfield Production Chemical Additives Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Oilfield Production Chemical Additives Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Oilfield Production Chemical Additives Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Oilfield Production Chemical Additives Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Oilfield Production Chemical Additives Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Oilfield Production Chemical Additives Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Oilfield Production Chemical Additives Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Oilfield Production Chemica

