Global and United States Wood Flooring Market Report & Forecast 2022-2028
Wood Flooring market is segmented by region (country), players, by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Wood Flooring market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
For United States market, this report focuses on the Wood Flooring market size by players, by Type and by Application, for the period 2017-2028. The key players include the global and local players, which play important roles in United States.
Segment by Type
Moderate Solid Wood
Soft Wood
Light Color Wood
Other
Segment by Application
Commercial
Household
By Region
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Australia
Taiwan
Indonesia
Thailand
Malaysia
Philippines
Vietnam
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Argentina
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
UAE
By Company
A&W (Shanghai) Woods
ARK Floors
Armstrong Flooring
Barlinek
Beaulieu International
Boa-Franc
Boral
British Hardwoods
Dalian JiaYang Wood Products
F Junckers Industrier
Kahrs
Kronospan
Mannington Mills
Table of content
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Wood Flooring Product Introduction
1.2 Global Wood Flooring Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028
1.2.1 Global Wood Flooring Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028
1.2.2 Global Wood Flooring Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028
1.3 United States Wood Flooring Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028
1.3.1 United States Wood Flooring Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028
1.3.2 United States Wood Flooring Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028
1.4 Wood Flooring Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028
1.4.1 The Market Share of United States Wood Flooring in Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028
1.4.2 The Growth Rate of Wood Flooring Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028
1.5 Wood Flooring Market Dynamics
1.5.1 Wood Flooring Industry Trends
1.5.2 Wood Flooring Market Drivers
1.5.3 Wood Flooring Market Challenges
1.5.4 Wood Flooring Market Restraints
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
2 Market by Type
2.1 Wood Flooring Market Segment by Type
2.1.1 Moderate Solid Wood
2.1.2 Soft Wood
2.1.3 Light Color Wood
2.1.4 Other
2.2 Global Wood Flooring Market Size by Type
2.2.1 Global Wood Flooring Sales in Value, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)
2.2.2 Global Wood Flooring Sales in Volume, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)
2.2.3 Global Wood Flooring Average
