Global and United States Indoor Farming Market Report & Forecast 2022-2028
Indoor Farming market is segmented by region (country), players, by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Indoor Farming market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
For United States market, this report focuses on the Indoor Farming market size by players, by Type and by Application, for the period 2017-2028. The key players include the global and local players, which play important roles in United States.
Segment by Type
Hydroponics
Aeroponics
Others
Segment by Application
Vegetable Cultivation
Fruit Planting
Others
By Region
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Australia
Taiwan
Indonesia
Thailand
Malaysia
Philippines
Vietnam
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Argentina
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
U.A.E
By Company
AeroFarms
Gotham Greens
Plenty (Bright Farms)
Lufa Farms
Beijing IEDA Protected Horticulture
Green Sense Farms
Garden Fresh Farms
Mirai
Sky Vegetables
TruLeaf
Urban Crops
Sky Greens
GreenLand
Scatil
Jingpeng
Metropolis Farms
Plantagon
Spread
Sanan Sino Science
Nongzhong Wulian
Vertical Harvest
Infinite Harvest
FarmedHere
Metro Farms
Green Spirit Farms
Indoor Harvest
Sundrop Farms
Alegria Fresh
Table of content
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Indoor Farming Product Introduction
1.2 Global Indoor Farming Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028
1.2.1 Global Indoor Farming Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028
1.2.2 Global Indoor Farming Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028
1.3 United States Indoor Farming Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028
1.3.1 United States Indoor Farming Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028
1.3.2 United States Indoor Farming Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028
1.4 Indoor Farming Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028
1.4.1 The Market Share of United States Indoor Farming in Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028
1.4.2 The Growth Rate of Indoor Farming Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028
1.5 Indoor Farming Market Dynamics
1.5.1 Indoor Farming Industry Trends
1.5.2 Indoor Farming Market Drivers
1.5.3 Indoor Farming Market Challenges
1.5.4 Indoor Farming Market Restraints
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
2 Market by Type
2.1 Indoor Farming Market Segment by Type
2.1.1 Hydroponics
2.1.2 Aeroponics
2.1.3 Others
2.2 Global Indoor Farming Market Size by Type
2.2.1 Global Indoor Farming Sales in Value, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)
2.2.2 Global Indoor Farming Sales in Volume, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)
2.2.3 Global Indoor Farming Average Selling Price (ASP
