Ethoxylated Alcohol Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Ethoxylated alcohols are the largest family of nonionic surfactants. They are highly useful in applications that serve multiple markets. Each consists of a hydrophobic group from oleochemical or petrochemical source combined with varying amount of ethylene oxide.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Ethoxylated Alcohol in global, including the following market information:

Global Ethoxylated Alcohol Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Ethoxylated Alcohol Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Tons)

Global top five Ethoxylated Alcohol companies in 2021 (%)

The global Ethoxylated Alcohol market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period 2022-2028.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

C16-18 Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Ethoxylated Alcohol include Dow, Lubrizol, BASF, Clariant, Shell Global, Akzonobel, Oxiteno, INEOS Group and Vantage Leuna GmbH, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Ethoxylated Alcohol manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Ethoxylated Alcohol Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)

Global Ethoxylated Alcohol Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

C16-18

C12-18

C10-16

C9-11

Other

Global Ethoxylated Alcohol Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)

Global Ethoxylated Alcohol Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Personal Care

Petroleum and Natural Gas

Crop Solutions

Coating

Other

Global Ethoxylated Alcohol Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)

Global Ethoxylated Alcohol Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Ethoxylated Alcohol revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Ethoxylated Alcohol revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Ethoxylated Alcohol sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Tons)

Key companies Ethoxylated Alcohol sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Dow

Lubrizol

BASF

Clariant

Shell Global

Akzonobel

Oxiteno

INEOS Group

Vantage Leuna GmbH

Sasol

Stepan

India Glycols

PCC Group

Kao Chemicals

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Ethoxylated Alcohol Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Ethoxylated Alcohol Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Ethoxylated Alcohol Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Ethoxylated Alcohol Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Ethoxylated Alcohol Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Ethoxylated Alcohol Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Ethoxylated Alcohol Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Ethoxylated Alcohol Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Ethoxylated Alcohol Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Ethoxylated Alcohol Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Ethoxylated Alcohol Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Ethoxylated Alcohol Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Ethoxylated Alcohol Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Ethoxylated Alcohol Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Ethoxylated Alcohol Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Ethoxylated Alcohol Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Global Ethoxylated A

