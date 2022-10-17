Global and United States Solvent Borne Coatings Market Report & Forecast 2022-2028
Solvent Borne Coatings market is segmented by region (country), players, by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Solvent Borne Coatings market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
For United States market, this report focuses on the Solvent Borne Coatings market size by players, by Type and by Application, for the period 2017-2028. The key players include the global and local players, which play important roles in United States.
Segment by Type
One Component System Solvent Borne Coatings
Two Component System Solvent Borne Coatings
Segment by Application
Automotive Solvent Borne Coatings
Industrial Solvent Borne Coatings
Printing Inks
By Region
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Australia
Taiwan
Indonesia
Thailand
Malaysia
Philippines
Vietnam
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Argentina
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
UAE
By Company
BASF
Williams Hayward Protective
INDUSTRIA CHIMICA ADRIATICA
NEI
Laviosa Chimica Mineraria
BYK-CHEMIE
Axalta Coating Systems
Croda International
TOLSA
Table of content
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Solvent Borne Coatings Product Introduction
1.2 Global Solvent Borne Coatings Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028
1.2.1 Global Solvent Borne Coatings Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028
1.2.2 Global Solvent Borne Coatings Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028
1.3 United States Solvent Borne Coatings Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028
1.3.1 United States Solvent Borne Coatings Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028
1.3.2 United States Solvent Borne Coatings Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028
1.4 Solvent Borne Coatings Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028
1.4.1 The Market Share of United States Solvent Borne Coatings in Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028
1.4.2 The Growth Rate of Solvent Borne Coatings Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028
1.5 Solvent Borne Coatings Market Dynamics
1.5.1 Solvent Borne Coatings Industry Trends
1.5.2 Solvent Borne Coatings Market Drivers
1.5.3 Solvent Borne Coatings Market Challenges
1.5.4 Solvent Borne Coatings Market Restraints
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
2 Market by Type
2.1 Solvent Borne Coatings Market Segment by Type
2.1.1 One Component System Solvent Borne Coatings
2.1.2 Two Component System Solvent Borne Coatings
2.2 Global Solvent Borne Coatings Market Size by Type
2.2.1 Global Solvent Borne Coatings Sa
