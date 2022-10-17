Coconut Oil Methyl Esters Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Coconut Oil Methyl Esters in global, including the following market information:
Global Coconut Oil Methyl Esters Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Coconut Oil Methyl Esters Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Tons)
Global top five Coconut Oil Methyl Esters companies in 2021 (%)
The global Coconut Oil Methyl Esters market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period 2022-2028.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
0.99 Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Coconut Oil Methyl Esters include Tianfu Chemical, Haiyan Fine Chemical Industry Co., Ltd., Hubei Xingyan New Material Technology Co., Ltd., Suzhou QIHANG Biotechnology Co., Ltd., Kunshan Shengan Biotechnology Co., Ltd., Hubei Handafei Biotechnology Co., Ltd., Oleon, Covalent Chemical and Stepan. etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Coconut Oil Methyl Esters manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Coconut Oil Methyl Esters Market, by Purity, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)
Global Coconut Oil Methyl Esters Market Segment Percentages, by Purity, 2021 (%)
0.99
0.98
Others
Global Coconut Oil Methyl Esters Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)
Global Coconut Oil Methyl Esters Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Cosmetic
Textile Oil
Rubber Processing Agent
Plastic Lubricant
Others
Global Coconut Oil Methyl Esters Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)
Global Coconut Oil Methyl Esters Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Coconut Oil Methyl Esters revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Coconut Oil Methyl Esters revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Coconut Oil Methyl Esters sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Tons)
Key companies Coconut Oil Methyl Esters sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Tianfu Chemical
Haiyan Fine Chemical Industry Co., Ltd.
Hubei Xingyan New Material Technology Co., Ltd.
Suzhou QIHANG Biotechnology Co., Ltd.
Kunshan Shengan Biotechnology Co., Ltd.
Hubei Handafei Biotechnology Co., Ltd.
Oleon
Covalent Chemical
Stepan
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Coconut Oil Methyl Esters Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Purity
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Coconut Oil Methyl Esters Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Coconut Oil Methyl Esters Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Coconut Oil Methyl Esters Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Coconut Oil Methyl Esters Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Coconut Oil Methyl Esters Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Coconut Oil Methyl Esters Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Coconut Oil Methyl Esters Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Coconut Oil Methyl Esters Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Coconut Oil Methyl Esters Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Coconut Oil Methyl Esters Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Coconut Oil Methyl Esters Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Coconut Oil Methyl Esters Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Coconut Oil Methyl Esters Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Coconut Oil Methyl Esters Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Coconut Oil Methyl Est
