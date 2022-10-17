Leather Finishing Agent Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Leather Finishing Agent in global, including the following market information:

Global Leather Finishing Agent Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Leather Finishing Agent Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Tons)

Global top five Leather Finishing Agent companies in 2021 (%)

The global Leather Finishing Agent market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period 2022-2028.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Nature Leather Type Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Leather Finishing Agent include Stahl Holdings B.V., TFL Ledertechnik GmbH, Elkem, Evonik, DOW, Buckman Laboratories International, Inc. (Bulab Holdings, Inc.), Trumpler, Schill+Seilacher GmbH and Dowell Science&Technology, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Leather Finishing Agent manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Leather Finishing Agent Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)

Global Leather Finishing Agent Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Nature Leather Type

Artificial Leather Type

Global Leather Finishing Agent Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)

Global Leather Finishing Agent Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Clothing & Shoes

Luggage

Furniture

Automobile

Others

Global Leather Finishing Agent Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)

Global Leather Finishing Agent Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Leather Finishing Agent revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Leather Finishing Agent revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Leather Finishing Agent sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Tons)

Key companies Leather Finishing Agent sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Stahl Holdings B.V.

TFL Ledertechnik GmbH

Elkem

Evonik

DOW

Buckman Laboratories International, Inc. (Bulab Holdings, Inc.)

Trumpler

Schill+Seilacher GmbH

Dowell Science&Technology

DyStar Group

Giant Sun Fat & Oil Chemical Co., Ltd.

Sichuan Decision Chemical Co.,Ltd.

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Leather Finishing Agent Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Leather Finishing Agent Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Leather Finishing Agent Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Leather Finishing Agent Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Leather Finishing Agent Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Leather Finishing Agent Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Leather Finishing Agent Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Leather Finishing Agent Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Leather Finishing Agent Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Leather Finishing Agent Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Leather Finishing Agent Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Leather Finishing Agent Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Leather Finishing Agent Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Leather Finishing Agent Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Leather Finishing Agent Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Leather Finishing Agent Companies

4 Sights by Product

