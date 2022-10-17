Hot-Melt Based Adhesive for Medical Tapes Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Skin is the largest organ of human, and it protects us greatly. However, skin can also be fragile, wet, oily or dry. Therefore, choosing the right adhesive for attachment is quite important. Adhesives when contacting with skin, comfort, non-irritating, good adhesion but easy peeling should be considered. The hot melt adhesives are defined as adhesives that melt and flow on application of heat and solidify on cooling to give a strong adhesion. They are applied in a molten state at temperatures that range from 120?C to 180?C depending on applications and materials to be bonded. The hot melt adhesives used in medical treatment are mainly hot melt pressure sensitive adhesives, which are used for covering wounds and bonding the skin. This hot melt adhesive must have good adhesion to all kinds of skin, the glue is easy to remove, there will be no residue, it will not hurt the skin, and it will not cause skin allergies.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Hot-Melt Based Adhesive for Medical Tapes in global, including the following market information:
Global Hot-Melt Based Adhesive for Medical Tapes Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Hot-Melt Based Adhesive for Medical Tapes Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Tons)
Global top five Hot-Melt Based Adhesive for Medical Tapes companies in 2021 (%)
The global Hot-Melt Based Adhesive for Medical Tapes market was valued at 376.8 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 500.4 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 4.1% during the forecast period 2022-2028.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
SBS Hot Melt Adhesive Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Hot-Melt Based Adhesive for Medical Tapes include Henkel, H. B. Fuller, Bostik (Arkema), Avery Dennison, Jaour Hot Melt Adhesive, Nan Pao, artimelt AG, GC Adhesives and Hangzhou Renhe and etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Hot-Melt Based Adhesive for Medical Tapes manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Hot-Melt Based Adhesive for Medical Tapes Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Tons)
Global Hot-Melt Based Adhesive for Medical Tapes Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
SBS Hot Melt Adhesive
SIS Hot Melt Adhesive
Others
Global Hot-Melt Based Adhesive for Medical Tapes Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Tons)
Global Hot-Melt Based Adhesive for Medical Tapes Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Medical Non-woven Tape
Medical PE Tape
Others
Global Hot-Melt Based Adhesive for Medical Tapes Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Tons)
Global Hot-Melt Based Adhesive for Medical Tapes Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Hot-Melt Based Adhesive for Medical Tapes revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Hot-Melt Based Adhesive for Medical Tapes revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Hot-Melt Based Adhesive for Medical Tapes sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Tons)
Key companies Hot-Melt Based Adhesive for Medical Tapes sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Henkel
H. B. Fuller
Bostik (Arkema)
Avery Dennison
Jaour Hot Melt Adhesive
Nan Pao
artimelt AG
GC Adhesives
Hangzhou Renhe
Wanli Adhesive
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Hot-Melt Based Adhesive for Medical Tapes Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Hot-Melt Based Adhesive for Medical Tapes Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Hot-Melt Based Adhesive for Medical Tapes Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Hot-Melt Based Adhesive for Medical Tapes Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Hot-Melt Based Adhesive for Medical Tapes Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Hot-Melt Based Adhesive for Medical Tapes Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Hot-Melt Based Adhesive for Medical Tapes Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Hot-Melt Based Adhesive for Medical Tapes Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Hot-Melt Based Adhesive for Medical Tapes Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Hot-Melt Based Adhesive for Medical Tapes Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Hot-Melt Based Adhesive for Medical Tapes Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Hot-Melt Based Adhesive for Medical Tapes Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Hot-Melt Based Adhesive for Medical Tapes Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2
CONTACT US:
276 5th Avenue, New York , NY 10001,United States
International: (+1) 646 781 7170 / +91 8087042414
Visit: https://www.grandresearchstore.com/
Similar Reports:
Global Hot-Melt Based Adhesive for Medical Tapes Market Research Report 2022
Global Hot-Melt Based Adhesive for Medical Tapes Market Insights and Forecast to 2028
Hot-Melt Based Adhesive for Medical Tapes Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Global Hot-Melt Based Adhesive for Medical Tapes Sales Market Report 2021
https://www.grandresearchstore.com/latest ArticlesRead Morelatest Articleslatest Publications