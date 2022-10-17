Credit Cards in Brazil – Market Summary, Competitive Analysis and Forecast to 2025
Credit Cards in Brazil – Market Summary, Competitive Analysis and Forecast to 2025
Summary
Credit Cards in Brazil industry profile provides top-line qualitative and quantitative summary information including: market size (value 2016-20, and forecast to 2025). The profile also contains descriptions of the leading players including key financial metrics and analysis of competitive pressures within the market.
Key Highlights
– The credit cards profile covers the consumer credit cards market.
– The Brazilian credit cards sector had total balances outstanding of $50.3bn in 2020, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.6% between 2016 and 2020.
– Sector consumption volume increased with a CAGR of 16.5% between 2016 and 2020, to reach a total of 11 billion number of credit card transactions in 2020.
– The use of credit cards for payments grew in terms of transaction value and volume, primarily due to the ability to purchase big-ticket items in installments.
