Nylon Cable Tie Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Nylon Cable Tie in global, including the following market information:
Global Nylon Cable Tie Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Nylon Cable Tie Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Tons)
Global top five Nylon Cable Tie companies in 2021 (%)
The global Nylon Cable Tie market was valued at 1421.6 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 1644.8 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 2.1% during the forecast period 2022-2028.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
PA66 Cable Tie Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Nylon Cable Tie include Hellermann Tyton, ABB, Hua Wei, Changhong Plastics Group, Panduit, Longhua Daily, Hont Electrical, American Elite Moulding and Igoto Electric, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Nylon Cable Tie manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Nylon Cable Tie Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Tons)
Global Nylon Cable Tie Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
PA66 Cable Tie
PA6 Cable Tie
PA12 Cable Tie
PA46 Cable Tie
Global Nylon Cable Tie Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Tons)
Global Nylon Cable Tie Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Electronics
Home Appliance
Automotive
Logistics
Global Nylon Cable Tie Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Tons)
Global Nylon Cable Tie Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Nylon Cable Tie revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Nylon Cable Tie revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Nylon Cable Tie sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Tons)
Key companies Nylon Cable Tie sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Hellermann Tyton
ABB
Hua Wei
Changhong Plastics Group
Panduit
Longhua Daily
Hont Electrical
American Elite Moulding
Igoto Electric
Shanghai Xinlong Plastic
Advanced Cable Ties
KSS
Avery Dennison
Yongda Plastic
SapiSelco
Yueqing Huada Plastic
YY Cable Accessories
Yueqing Xinguang
Fengfan Electrical
Novoflex
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Nylon Cable Tie Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Nylon Cable Tie Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Nylon Cable Tie Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Nylon Cable Tie Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Nylon Cable Tie Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Nylon Cable Tie Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Nylon Cable Tie Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Nylon Cable Tie Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Nylon Cable Tie Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Nylon Cable Tie Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Nylon Cable Tie Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Nylon Cable Tie Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Nylon Cable Tie Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Nylon Cable Tie Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Nylon Cable Tie Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Nylon Cable Tie Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Global Nylon Cable Tie Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028
4.1.2 PA66 Cable Ti
