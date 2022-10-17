Nylon Cable Tie Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Nylon Cable Tie in global, including the following market information:

Global Nylon Cable Tie Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Nylon Cable Tie Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Tons)

Global top five Nylon Cable Tie companies in 2021 (%)

The global Nylon Cable Tie market was valued at 1421.6 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 1644.8 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 2.1% during the forecast period 2022-2028.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

PA66 Cable Tie Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Nylon Cable Tie include Hellermann Tyton, ABB, Hua Wei, Changhong Plastics Group, Panduit, Longhua Daily, Hont Electrical, American Elite Moulding and Igoto Electric, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Nylon Cable Tie manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Nylon Cable Tie Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Tons)

Global Nylon Cable Tie Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

PA66 Cable Tie

PA6 Cable Tie

PA12 Cable Tie

PA46 Cable Tie

Global Nylon Cable Tie Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Tons)

Global Nylon Cable Tie Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Electronics

Home Appliance

Automotive

Logistics

Global Nylon Cable Tie Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Tons)

Global Nylon Cable Tie Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Nylon Cable Tie revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Nylon Cable Tie revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Nylon Cable Tie sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Tons)

Key companies Nylon Cable Tie sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Hellermann Tyton

ABB

Hua Wei

Changhong Plastics Group

Panduit

Longhua Daily

Hont Electrical

American Elite Moulding

Igoto Electric

Shanghai Xinlong Plastic

Advanced Cable Ties

KSS

Avery Dennison

Yongda Plastic

SapiSelco

Yueqing Huada Plastic

YY Cable Accessories

Yueqing Xinguang

Fengfan Electrical

Novoflex

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Nylon Cable Tie Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Nylon Cable Tie Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Nylon Cable Tie Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Nylon Cable Tie Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Nylon Cable Tie Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Nylon Cable Tie Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Nylon Cable Tie Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Nylon Cable Tie Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Nylon Cable Tie Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Nylon Cable Tie Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Nylon Cable Tie Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Nylon Cable Tie Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Nylon Cable Tie Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Nylon Cable Tie Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Nylon Cable Tie Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Nylon Cable Tie Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Global Nylon Cable Tie Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028

4.1.2 PA66 Cable Ti

