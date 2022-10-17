Non Grain-oriented Electrical Steel Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Electrical steels are distinguished by their excellent electro-magnetic properties. There are two major types of fully processed electrical steels: grain-oriented (GO) and non-oriented (NO). Non-oriented electrical steel features homogeneous magnetic properties in all directions. They are widely used as iron core materials in rotating machines ranging from large power generators to tiny precision electric motors. They are also used in the iron core of small power transformers.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Non Grain-oriented Electrical Steel in global, including the following market information:

Global Non Grain-oriented Electrical Steel Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Non Grain-oriented Electrical Steel Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)

Global top five Non Grain-oriented Electrical Steel companies in 2021 (%)

The global Non Grain-oriented Electrical Steel market was valued at 19390 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 22850 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 2.4% during the forecast period 2022-2028.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Semi-processed Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Non Grain-oriented Electrical Steel include Baowu, Shougang, TISCO, Nippon Steel, Ansteel, Posco, JFE Steel, ThyssenKrupp and Voestalpine, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Non Grain-oriented Electrical Steel manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Non Grain-oriented Electrical Steel Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Non Grain-oriented Electrical Steel Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Semi-processed

Fully Processed

Global Non Grain-oriented Electrical Steel Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Non Grain-oriented Electrical Steel Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Motor

Home Appliances

Power Generator

Automotive

Others

Global Non Grain-oriented Electrical Steel Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Non Grain-oriented Electrical Steel Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Non Grain-oriented Electrical Steel revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Non Grain-oriented Electrical Steel revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Non Grain-oriented Electrical Steel sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)

Key companies Non Grain-oriented Electrical Steel sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Baowu

Shougang

TISCO

Nippon Steel

Ansteel

Posco

JFE Steel

ThyssenKrupp

Voestalpine

ArcelorMittal

NLMK

CSC

AK Steel (Cleveland-Cliffs)

BX Steel

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Non Grain-oriented Electrical Steel Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Non Grain-oriented Electrical Steel Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Non Grain-oriented Electrical Steel Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Non Grain-oriented Electrical Steel Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Non Grain-oriented Electrical Steel Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Non Grain-oriented Electrical Steel Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Non Grain-oriented Electrical Steel Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Non Grain-oriented Electrical Steel Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Non Grain-oriented Electrical Steel Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Non Grain-oriented Electrical Steel Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Non Grain-oriented Electrical Steel Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Non Grain-oriented Electrical Steel Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Non Grain-oriented Electrical Steel Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Non Grain-oriented Electrical Steel Players in Global Market



https://www.grandresearchstore.com/latest Articles