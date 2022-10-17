Electronic Grade Diborane (B2H6) Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Diborane is the chemical compound consisting of boron and hydrogen with the formula B2H6. Diborane is a colorless, flammable, toxic gas. This report mainly studies electronic grade diborane (B2H6) market.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Electronic Grade Diborane (B2H6) in global, including the following market information:

Global Electronic Grade Diborane (B2H6) Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Electronic Grade Diborane (B2H6) Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Kg)

Global top five Electronic Grade Diborane (B2H6) companies in 2021 (%)

The global Electronic Grade Diborane (B2H6) market was valued at 22 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 46 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 11.3% during the forecast period 2022-2028.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Above 99.99% Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Electronic Grade Diborane (B2H6) include Air Liquide S.A., Linde plc, Sumitomo Seika Chemicals Company, Ltd., Taiyo Nippon Sanso and Baoding North Special Gases Co, Ltd., etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Electronic Grade Diborane (B2H6) manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Electronic Grade Diborane (B2H6) Market, by Purity, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kg)

Global Electronic Grade Diborane (B2H6) Market Segment Percentages, by Purity, 2021 (%)

Above 99.99%

Above 99.999%

Global Electronic Grade Diborane (B2H6) Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kg)

Global Electronic Grade Diborane (B2H6) Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Semiconductor

Others

Global Electronic Grade Diborane (B2H6) Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kg)

Global Electronic Grade Diborane (B2H6) Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Electronic Grade Diborane (B2H6) revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Electronic Grade Diborane (B2H6) revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Electronic Grade Diborane (B2H6) sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Kg)

Key companies Electronic Grade Diborane (B2H6) sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Air Liquide S.A.

Linde plc

Sumitomo Seika Chemicals Company, Ltd.

Taiyo Nippon Sanso

Baoding North Special Gases Co, Ltd.

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Electronic Grade Diborane (B2H6) Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Purity

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Electronic Grade Diborane (B2H6) Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Electronic Grade Diborane (B2H6) Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Electronic Grade Diborane (B2H6) Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Electronic Grade Diborane (B2H6) Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Electronic Grade Diborane (B2H6) Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Electronic Grade Diborane (B2H6) Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Electronic Grade Diborane (B2H6) Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Electronic Grade Diborane (B2H6) Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Electronic Grade Diborane (B2H6) Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Electronic Grade Diborane (B2H6) Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Electronic Grade Diborane (B2H6) Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Electronic Grade Diborane (B2H6) Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Electronic Grade Diborane (B2H6) Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Electron

