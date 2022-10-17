Single End Cord Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Single end cord is the product of single wire type (polyester, nylon, arylon, glass fiber) processed by dipping, widely used in conveyer belt, hose and tire industries.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Single End Cord in global, including the following market information:

Global Single End Cord Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Single End Cord Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (MT)

Global top five Single End Cord companies in 2021 (%)

The global Single End Cord market was valued at 266.1 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 342.6 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 3.7% during the forecast period 2022-2028.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Polyester Cord Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Single End Cord include Mehler, Glanzstoff, Kordsa, SKS Textiles, Tejin, Qingdao Tipont Cord Co., Ltd, Zhejiang Unifull, SANWU TEXTILE CO.,LTD. and Sanlux, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Single End Cord manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Single End Cord Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Single End Cord Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Polyester Cord

Nylon Cord

Others

Global Single End Cord Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Single End Cord Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Conveyor Belts

Hose

Tire

Global Single End Cord Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Single End Cord Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Single End Cord revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Single End Cord revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Single End Cord sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (MT)

Key companies Single End Cord sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Mehler

Glanzstoff

Kordsa

SKS Textiles

Tejin

Qingdao Tipont Cord Co., Ltd

Zhejiang Unifull

SANWU TEXTILE CO.,LTD.

Sanlux

Cordus

Shakti Cords

Wujiang Hongda

Nantong Heming

Shandong Helon Polytex

Shenyang Chenyu

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Single End Cord Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Single End Cord Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Single End Cord Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Single End Cord Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Single End Cord Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Single End Cord Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Single End Cord Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Single End Cord Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Single End Cord Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Single End Cord Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Single End Cord Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Single End Cord Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Single End Cord Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Single End Cord Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Single End Cord Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Single End Cord Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Global Single End Cord Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028

4.1.2 Polyester Cor

