Battery Grade Manganese Sulphate Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Manganese Sulphate is a type of inorganic compound. Like many metal sulphates, Manganese Sulphate forms a variety of hydrates: monohydrate, tetrahydrate, pentahydrate, and heptahydrate. The monohydrate is most common. All of these salts dissolve to give faintly pink solutions of the aquo complex [Mn(H2O)6]2+. The pale pink colour of Mn(II) salts is highly characteristic.
This report studies the battery grade Manganese Sulphate, mainly used in the battery cathode material (NCM). In future, the Battery Grade Manganese Sulphate will increase most rapidly, driven by the demand from batteries of electric automobile.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Battery Grade Manganese Sulphate in global, including the following market information:
Global Battery Grade Manganese Sulphate Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Battery Grade Manganese Sulphate Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Tons)
Global top five Battery Grade Manganese Sulphate companies in 2021 (%)
The global Battery Grade Manganese Sulphate market was valued at 302.5 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 863.9 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 16.2% during the forecast period 2022-2028.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Process Route: from Manganese Ore Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Battery Grade Manganese Sulphate include Guizhou Dalong Huicheng New Material, ISKY Chemicals, Guizhou Redstar Developing, Guizhou Manganese Mineral Group, Guizhou Jinrui New Materials, Lantian Chemical, South Manganese Group, Guangxi Yuding New Materials and Guangxi Menghua Technology, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Battery Grade Manganese Sulphate manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Battery Grade Manganese Sulphate Market, by Process Route, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)
Global Battery Grade Manganese Sulphate Market Segment Percentages, by Process Route, 2021 (%)
Process Route: from Manganese Ore
Process Route: from Electrolytic Manganese
Resources Recovery
Global Battery Grade Manganese Sulphate Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)
Global Battery Grade Manganese Sulphate Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
NCM333
NCM523
NCM622
NCM811
Others
Global Battery Grade Manganese Sulphate Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)
Global Battery Grade Manganese Sulphate Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Battery Grade Manganese Sulphate revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Battery Grade Manganese Sulphate revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Battery Grade Manganese Sulphate sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Tons)
Key companies Battery Grade Manganese Sulphate sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Guizhou Dalong Huicheng New Material
ISKY Chemicals
Guizhou Redstar Developing
Guizhou Manganese Mineral Group
Guizhou Jinrui New Materials
Lantian Chemical
South Manganese Group
Guangxi Yuding New Materials
Guangxi Menghua Technology
Prince (ERACHEM Comilog)
Xiangtan Electrochemical Scientific
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Battery Grade Manganese Sulphate Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Process Route
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Battery Grade Manganese Sulphate Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Battery Grade Manganese Sulphate Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Battery Grade Manganese Sulphate Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Battery Grade Manganese Sulphate Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Battery Grade Manganese Sulphate Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Battery Grade Manganese Sulphate Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Battery Grade Manganese Sulphate Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Battery Grade Manganese Sulphate Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Battery Grade Manganese Sulphate Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Battery Grade Manganese Sulphate Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Battery Grade Manganese Sulphate Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Battery Grade Manganese Sulphate Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Battery Grade Manganese Sulphate Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 B
CONTACT US:
276 5th Avenue, New York , NY 10001,United States
International: (+1) 646 781 7170 / +91 8087042414
Visit: https://www.grandresearchstore.com/
Similar Reports:
Global Battery Grade Manganese Sulphate Market Insights, Forecast to 2028
Battery Grade Manganese Sulphate Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Battery Grade Manganese Sulphate Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Global Battery Grade Manganese Sulphate Market Research Report 2022
https://www.grandresearchstore.com/latest ArticlesRead Morelatest Articleslatest Publications