Battery Grade Manganese Sulphate Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Manganese Sulphate is a type of inorganic compound. Like many metal sulphates, Manganese Sulphate forms a variety of hydrates: monohydrate, tetrahydrate, pentahydrate, and heptahydrate. The monohydrate is most common. All of these salts dissolve to give faintly pink solutions of the aquo complex [Mn(H2O)6]2+. The pale pink colour of Mn(II) salts is highly characteristic.

This report studies the battery grade Manganese Sulphate, mainly used in the battery cathode material (NCM). In future, the Battery Grade Manganese Sulphate will increase most rapidly, driven by the demand from batteries of electric automobile.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Battery Grade Manganese Sulphate in global, including the following market information:

Global Battery Grade Manganese Sulphate Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Battery Grade Manganese Sulphate Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Tons)

Global top five Battery Grade Manganese Sulphate companies in 2021 (%)

The global Battery Grade Manganese Sulphate market was valued at 302.5 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 863.9 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 16.2% during the forecast period 2022-2028.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Process Route: from Manganese Ore Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Battery Grade Manganese Sulphate include Guizhou Dalong Huicheng New Material, ISKY Chemicals, Guizhou Redstar Developing, Guizhou Manganese Mineral Group, Guizhou Jinrui New Materials, Lantian Chemical, South Manganese Group, Guangxi Yuding New Materials and Guangxi Menghua Technology, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Battery Grade Manganese Sulphate manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Battery Grade Manganese Sulphate Market, by Process Route, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)

Global Battery Grade Manganese Sulphate Market Segment Percentages, by Process Route, 2021 (%)

Process Route: from Manganese Ore

Process Route: from Electrolytic Manganese

Resources Recovery

Global Battery Grade Manganese Sulphate Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)

Global Battery Grade Manganese Sulphate Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

NCM333

NCM523

NCM622

NCM811

Others

Global Battery Grade Manganese Sulphate Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)

Global Battery Grade Manganese Sulphate Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Battery Grade Manganese Sulphate revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Battery Grade Manganese Sulphate revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Battery Grade Manganese Sulphate sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Tons)

Key companies Battery Grade Manganese Sulphate sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Guizhou Dalong Huicheng New Material

ISKY Chemicals

Guizhou Redstar Developing

Guizhou Manganese Mineral Group

Guizhou Jinrui New Materials

Lantian Chemical

South Manganese Group

Guangxi Yuding New Materials

Guangxi Menghua Technology

Prince (ERACHEM Comilog)

Xiangtan Electrochemical Scientific

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Battery Grade Manganese Sulphate Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Process Route

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Battery Grade Manganese Sulphate Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Battery Grade Manganese Sulphate Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Battery Grade Manganese Sulphate Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Battery Grade Manganese Sulphate Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Battery Grade Manganese Sulphate Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Battery Grade Manganese Sulphate Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Battery Grade Manganese Sulphate Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Battery Grade Manganese Sulphate Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Battery Grade Manganese Sulphate Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Battery Grade Manganese Sulphate Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Battery Grade Manganese Sulphate Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Battery Grade Manganese Sulphate Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Battery Grade Manganese Sulphate Players in Global Market

