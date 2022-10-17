Global and United States Offshore Support Vessel Services Market Report & Forecast 2022-2028
Offshore Support Vessel Services market is segmented by region (country), players, by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Offshore Support Vessel Services market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
For United States market, this report focuses on the Offshore Support Vessel Services market size by players, by Type and by Application, for the period 2017-2028. The key players include the global and local players, which play important roles in United States.
Segment by Type
Financial Services
Technical Services
Inspections & Survey
Crew Management
Logistic & Cargo Management
Subsea Services
Others
Segment by Application
Military
Civil & Commercial
By Region
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Australia
Taiwan
Indonesia
Thailand
Malaysia
Philippines
Vietnam
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Argentina
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
UAE
By Company
M3 Marine Group
Bourbon
Deltamarin
VroonOffshore Services
Pacific Radiance
Swire Pacific
Bumi Armada Berhad
Falcon Energy Group
Vallianz Holdings
OPS Group
Greatship (India)
Tidewater
SolstadFarstad
Edison Chouest Offshore
GulfMark Offshore
Table of content
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Offshore Support Vessel Services Revenue in Offshore Support Vessel Services Business (2017-2022) & (US$ Million) Introduction
1.2 Global Offshore Support Vessel Services Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028
1.2.1 Global Offshore Support Vessel Services Market Size for the Year 2017-2028
1.3 Offshore Support Vessel Services Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028
1.3.1 The Market Share of United States Offshore Support Vessel Services in Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028
1.3.2 The Growth Rate of Offshore Support Vessel Services Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028
1.4 Offshore Support Vessel Services Market Dynamics
1.4.1 Offshore Support Vessel Services Industry Trends
1.4.2 Offshore Support Vessel Services Market Drivers
1.4.3 Offshore Support Vessel Services Market Challenges
1.4.4 Offshore Support Vessel Services Market Restraints
1.5 Study Objectives
1.6 Years Considered
2 Offshore Support Vessel Services by Type
2.1 Offshore Support Vessel Services Market Segment by Type
2.1.1 Financial Services
2.1.2 Technical Services
2.1.3 Inspections & Survey
2.1.4 Crew Management
2.1.5 Logistic & Cargo Management
2.1.6 Subsea Services
2.1.7 Others
2.2 Global Offshore Support Vessel
