Deuterium (CAS 7782-39-0) Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

H. or. D., also known as heavy hydrogen, is one of two stable isotopes of hydrogen (the other being protium, or hydrogen-1). The nucleus of a deuterium atom, called a deuteron, contains one proton and one neutron, whereas the far more common protium has no neutrons in the nucleus.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Deuterium (CAS 7782-39-0) in global, including the following market information:

Global Deuterium (CAS 7782-39-0) Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Download FREE Sample of this Report @ https://www.grandresearchstore.com/report-sample/global-deuterium-forecast-2022-2028-279

Global Deuterium (CAS 7782-39-0) Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Kg)

Global top five Deuterium (CAS 7782-39-0) companies in 2021 (%)

The global Deuterium (CAS 7782-39-0) market was valued at 177.4 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 248.6 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 4.9% during the forecast period 2022-2028.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

4N Purity Deuterium Gas Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Deuterium (CAS 7782-39-0) include Linde Gas, Matheson Tri-Gas, Cambridge Isotope Laboratories, Sigma-Aldrich, Center of Molecular Research, CSIC, Heavy Water Board (HWB), Isowater Corporation and Sumitomo Seika Chemical and etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Deuterium (CAS 7782-39-0) manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Deuterium (CAS 7782-39-0) Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kg)

Global Deuterium (CAS 7782-39-0) Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

4N Purity Deuterium Gas

5N Purity Deuterium Gas

Global Deuterium (CAS 7782-39-0) Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kg)

Global Deuterium (CAS 7782-39-0) Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Optical Fiber Industry

Semiconductor Industry

Deuterated Compounds

Nuclear Industry

Others

Global Deuterium (CAS 7782-39-0) Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kg)

Global Deuterium (CAS 7782-39-0) Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Deuterium (CAS 7782-39-0) revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Deuterium (CAS 7782-39-0) revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Deuterium (CAS 7782-39-0) sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Kg)

Key companies Deuterium (CAS 7782-39-0) sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Linde Gas

Matheson Tri-Gas

Cambridge Isotope Laboratories

Sigma-Aldrich

Center of Molecular Research

CSIC

Heavy Water Board (HWB)

Isowater Corporation

Sumitomo Seika Chemical

Shenzhen Kylin Technology

Get the Complete Report & TOC @ https://www.grandresearchstore.com/chemicals-and-materials/global-deuterium-forecast-2022-2028-279

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Deuterium (CAS 7782-39-0) Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Deuterium (CAS 7782-39-0) Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Deuterium (CAS 7782-39-0) Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Deuterium (CAS 7782-39-0) Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Deuterium (CAS 7782-39-0) Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Deuterium (CAS 7782-39-0) Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Deuterium (CAS 7782-39-0) Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Deuterium (CAS 7782-39-0) Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Deuterium (CAS 7782-39-0) Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Deuterium (CAS 7782-39-0) Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Deuterium (CAS 7782-39-0) Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Deuterium (CAS 7782-39-0) Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Deuterium (CAS 7782-39-0) Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Deuterium (CAS 7782-39-0) Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Deuterium (CAS 7782-39-0) Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Deuterium (CAS 7782-39-0

Get the Complete Report & TOC @ https://www.grandresearchstore.com/chemicals-and-materials/global-deuterium-forecast-2022-2028-279

CONTACT US:

276 5th Avenue, New York , NY 10001,United States

International: (+1) 646 781 7170 / +91 8087042414

Visit: https://www.grandresearchstore.com/

Similar Reports:

2022 Global Deuterium (CAS 7782-39-0) Industry Status and Prospects Professional Market Research Report Standard Version

Global Deuterium (CAS 7782-39-0) Market Research Report 2022 Professional Edition

2022-2027 Global and Regional Deuterium (CAS 7782-39-0) Industry Status and Prospects Professional Market Research Report Standard Version

Global Deuterium (CAS 7782-39-0) Market Research Report 2022 Professional Edition

https://www.grandresearchstore.com/latest ArticlesRead Morelatest Articleslatest Publications