Low Temperature Solder Pastes Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Solder paste, a unique combination of minute metal solder particle and slimy flux, is exclusively known for its usage in the printed circuit board or PCB manufacturing. This special paste attaches the mount particles to pads on the board and creates a stable bond between two different work elements. In this process, the sizes of the metal particles and the density of the flux play a significant role and decide the outcome of the solder paste.

Low-temperature solder paste, is a very extraordinary blend of tiny metal particles and sticky flux. This easily dissolves even at a temperature under 180? C. Usually, the typical solder paste temperature extends over 250? C to 240? C, which often becomes destructive for some delicate particles.

A solder paste having a melting point of 138 ? C is called a low-temperature solder paste.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Low Temperature Solder Pastes in global, including the following market information:

Global Low Temperature Solder Pastes Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Low Temperature Solder Pastes Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Tons)

Global top five Low Temperature Solder Pastes companies in 2021 (%)

The global Low Temperature Solder Pastes market was valued at 299.5 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 418 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 4.9% during the forecast period 2022-2028.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Silver Contained Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Low Temperature Solder Pastes include Alpha, Senju, Vital New Material, Indium Corporation, Genma, Tamura, Qualitek, AIM and Henkel, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Low Temperature Solder Pastes manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Low Temperature Solder Pastes Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)

Global Low Temperature Solder Pastes Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Silver Contained

Silver-free

Global Low Temperature Solder Pastes Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)

Global Low Temperature Solder Pastes Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Solder Dispensing

Stencil Printing

Global Low Temperature Solder Pastes Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)

Global Low Temperature Solder Pastes Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Low Temperature Solder Pastes revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Low Temperature Solder Pastes revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Low Temperature Solder Pastes sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Tons)

Key companies Low Temperature Solder Pastes sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Alpha

Senju

Vital New Material

Indium Corporation

Genma

Tamura

Qualitek

AIM

Henkel

Inventec

Shenmao

Tongfang Tech

KOKI

Superior Flux

Nihon Superior

