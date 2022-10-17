Global and United States Off-Street Parking Management Systems Market Report & Forecast 2022-2028

Off-Street Parking Management Systems market is segmented by region (country), players, by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Off-Street Parking Management Systems market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

For United States market, this report focuses on the Off-Street Parking Management Systems market size by players, by Type and by Application, for the period 2017-2028. The key players include the global and local players, which play important roles in United States.

Segment by Type

Access Control

Parking Fee and Revenue Management

Parking Reservation Management

Valet Parking Management

Parking Guidance and Slot Management

Others

Segment by Application

Government and Municipalities

Airports

Healthcare

Corporate and Commercial Parks

Commercial Institutions

Others

By Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Philippines

Vietnam

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

By Company

IBM

Xerox

Cubic

Kapsch TrafficCom

TIBA Parking

Amano

Kudelski

Swarco

Nortech Control Systems

Table of content

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Off-Street Parking Management Systems Revenue in Off-Street Parking Management Systems Business (2017-2022) & (US$ Million) Introduction

1.2 Global Off-Street Parking Management Systems Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.2.1 Global Off-Street Parking Management Systems Market Size for the Year 2017-2028

1.2.2 Global Off-Street Parking Management Systems Market Size for the Year 2017-2028

1.3 Off-Street Parking Management Systems Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.3.1 The Market Share of United States Off-Street Parking Management Systems in Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.3.2 The Growth Rate of Off-Street Parking Management Systems Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4 Off-Street Parking Management Systems Market Dynamics

1.4.1 Off-Street Parking Management Systems Industry Trends

1.4.2 Off-Street Parking Management Systems Market Drivers

1.4.3 Off-Street Parking Management Systems Market Challenges

1.4.4 Off-Street Parking Management Systems Market Restraints

1.5 Study Objectives

1.6 Years Considered

2 Off-Street Parking Management Systems by Type

2.1 Off-Street Parking Management Systems Market Segment by Type

2.1.1 Access Control

2.1.2 Parking Fee and Revenue Management

2.1.3 Parking Reservation Management

2.1.4 Valet Parking Management

2.1.5 Parking Guidan

