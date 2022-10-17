Polyglycolic Acid Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Polyglycolide or poly(glycolic acid) (PGA), also spelled as polyglycolic acid is a biodegradable, semi-crystalline thermoplastic. It is also the simplest linear, aliphatic polyester. PGA resins are known for their excellent gas barrier properties, relative high strength, and excellent biodegradability. Some grades have a biodegradation rate similar to cellulose and decompose under composting conditions into CO2 and water within one month.

PGA and its copolymers such as poly(lactic-co-glycolic acid), and poly(glycolide-co-caprolactone) are used in a number of applications. Due to PGA's very low permeability to O2 and CO2, it can be used as a packaging film for oxygen sensitive products, for example as an interlayer between two polyester films. Other important applications include shale gas extraction and other industrial processes as well as synthetic fast absorbable sutures for internal surgeries.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Polyglycolic Acid in global, including the following market information:

Global Polyglycolic Acid Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Polyglycolic Acid Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (MT)

Global top five Polyglycolic Acid companies in 2021 (%)

The global Polyglycolic Acid market was valued at 114.4 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 458.1 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 21.9% during the forecast period 2022-2028.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Industrial Grade Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Polyglycolic Acid include Kureha, Corbion, BMG, Evonik, Teleflex, Samyang Biopharm, Meta Biomed, Shanghai Pujing Chemical and Shenzhen Polymtek Biomaterial, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Polyglycolic Acid manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Polyglycolic Acid Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Polyglycolic Acid Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Industrial Grade

Medical Grade

Global Polyglycolic Acid Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Polyglycolic Acid Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Oil and Gas Industry

Medical Industry

Packing Industry

Others

Global Polyglycolic Acid Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Polyglycolic Acid Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Polyglycolic Acid revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Polyglycolic Acid revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Polyglycolic Acid sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (MT)

Key companies Polyglycolic Acid sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Kureha

Corbion

BMG

Evonik

Teleflex

Samyang Biopharm

Meta Biomed

Shanghai Pujing Chemical

Shenzhen Polymtek Biomaterial

Huizhou Foryou Medical Device

Danhua Technology

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Polyglycolic Acid Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Polyglycolic Acid Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Polyglycolic Acid Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Polyglycolic Acid Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Polyglycolic Acid Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Polyglycolic Acid Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Polyglycolic Acid Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Polyglycolic Acid Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Polyglycolic Acid Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Polyglycolic Acid Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Polyglycolic Acid Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Polyglycolic Acid Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Polyglycolic Acid Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Polyglycolic Acid Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Polyglycolic Acid Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Polyglycolic Acid Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Global Polyglycolic Acid Market Size Markets, 2021 &

