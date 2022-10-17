Hydroxypropyl Methacrylate Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Hydroxypropyl Methacrylate (HPMA), a colorless transparent liquid, is a kind of special methacrylate monomer, which is mainly used in coatings, reactive resins and adhesives.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Hydroxypropyl Methacrylate in global, including the following market information:
Global Hydroxypropyl Methacrylate Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Hydroxypropyl Methacrylate Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (MT)
Global top five Hydroxypropyl Methacrylate companies in 2021 (%)
The global Hydroxypropyl Methacrylate market was valued at 148.1 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 145.7 million by 2028, at a CAGR of -0.2% during the forecast period 2022-2028.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Over 98% HPMA Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Hydroxypropyl Methacrylate include Dow, Evonik, Mitsubishi Chemical, Nippon Shokubai, GEO, Anhui Renxin, Hickory and Fangda Science, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Hydroxypropyl Methacrylate manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Hydroxypropyl Methacrylate Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)
Global Hydroxypropyl Methacrylate Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Over 98% HPMA
Over 97% HPMA
Over 96% HPMA
Global Hydroxypropyl Methacrylate Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)
Global Hydroxypropyl Methacrylate Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Coating
Reactive Resin
Adhesives
Others
Global Hydroxypropyl Methacrylate Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)
Global Hydroxypropyl Methacrylate Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Hydroxypropyl Methacrylate revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Hydroxypropyl Methacrylate revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Hydroxypropyl Methacrylate sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (MT)
Key companies Hydroxypropyl Methacrylate sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Dow
Evonik
Mitsubishi Chemical
Nippon Shokubai
GEO
Anhui Renxin
Hickory
Fangda Science
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Hydroxypropyl Methacrylate Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Hydroxypropyl Methacrylate Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Hydroxypropyl Methacrylate Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Hydroxypropyl Methacrylate Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Hydroxypropyl Methacrylate Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Hydroxypropyl Methacrylate Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Hydroxypropyl Methacrylate Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Hydroxypropyl Methacrylate Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Hydroxypropyl Methacrylate Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Hydroxypropyl Methacrylate Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Hydroxypropyl Methacrylate Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Hydroxypropyl Methacrylate Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Hydroxypropyl Methacrylate Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Hydroxypropyl Methacrylate Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Hydroxypropyl Methacrylate Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Hydroxypr
