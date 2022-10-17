3A Video Games Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

3A Video Games are video games produced or developed by a major publisher, with allocated huge budget for both development and marketing. A triple-A game is equivalent to the term ?blockbuster movie?.

This report contains market size and forecasts of 3A Video Games in Global, including the following market information:

Global 3A Video Games Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global top five companies in 2021 (%)

The global 3A Video Games market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period 2022-2028.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Shoot Type Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of 3A Video Games include Electronic Arts, Take-Two Interactive, Capcom, Ubisoft, Epic Games, Bluehole, Nexon, Riot Games and Tencent, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the 3A Video Games companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global 3A Video Games Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global 3A Video Games Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Shoot Type

Sport Type

Role-Playing Type

Action Adventure Type

Racing Type

Others

Global 3A Video Games Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global 3A Video Games Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

18 Years Old Below

18 Years Old Above

Global 3A Video Games Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)

Global 3A Video Games Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies 3A Video Games revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies 3A Video Games revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Electronic Arts

Take-Two Interactive

Capcom

Ubisoft

Epic Games

Bluehole

Nexon

Riot Games

Tencent

Niantic

Neowiz Games

Activision Blizzard

Nintendo

PlayStation Studios

Sony Interactive Entertainment

2K Games

Warner Bros. Games

Xbox Game Studios

Sega

Bandai Namco

Krafton

Rockstar

Blizzard Entertainment

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 3A Video Games Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global 3A Video Games Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global 3A Video Games Overall Market Size

2.1 Global 3A Video Games Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global 3A Video Games Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints

2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Restraints

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top 3A Video Games Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global 3A Video Games Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global 3A Video Games Revenue by Companies

3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 3A Video Games Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.5 Global Companies 3A Video Games Product Type

3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 3A Video Games Players in Global Market

3.6.1 List of Global Tier 1 3A Video Games Companies

3.6.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 3A Video Games Companies

4 Market Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 by Type – Global 3A Video Games Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028

4.1.2 Shoot Type



