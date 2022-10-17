Carry Handle Adhesive Tapes Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

The tape carry handle is a strip of polypropylene with a coating layer and a non-adhesive part for the hand. The tape carry handle is very versatile and can be applied to various packages handled by consumers. The tape carry handle is generally applied to beverage packaging where there are many different formats. It is applied to packaging with different surfaces, such as: shrink film (e.g. multipacks), PET bottles, gallons, large bottles, cartons, bricks, flexible plastic, and rigid packs.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Carry Handle Adhesive Tapes in global, including the following market information:

Global Carry Handle Adhesive Tapes Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Carry Handle Adhesive Tapes Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (M Sqm)

Global top five Carry Handle Adhesive Tapes companies in 2021 (%)

The global Carry Handle Adhesive Tapes market was valued at 134.9 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 170.4 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 3.4% during the forecast period 2022-2028.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Rubber Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Carry Handle Adhesive Tapes include Alimac, 3M, Tesa, NRG Tapes, Supertape and Davik Tapes, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Carry Handle Adhesive Tapes manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Carry Handle Adhesive Tapes Market, by Adhesive Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (M Sqm)

Global Carry Handle Adhesive Tapes Market Segment Percentages, by Adhesive Type, 2021 (%)

Rubber

Acrylic

Others

Global Carry Handle Adhesive Tapes Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (M Sqm)

Global Carry Handle Adhesive Tapes Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Beverages

Tissue & Toiletries

Food

Others

Global Carry Handle Adhesive Tapes Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (M Sqm)

Global Carry Handle Adhesive Tapes Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Carry Handle Adhesive Tapes revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Carry Handle Adhesive Tapes revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Carry Handle Adhesive Tapes sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (M Sqm)

Key companies Carry Handle Adhesive Tapes sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Alimac

3M

Tesa

NRG Tapes

Supertape

Davik Tapes

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Carry Handle Adhesive Tapes Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Adhesive Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Carry Handle Adhesive Tapes Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Carry Handle Adhesive Tapes Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Carry Handle Adhesive Tapes Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Carry Handle Adhesive Tapes Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Carry Handle Adhesive Tapes Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Carry Handle Adhesive Tapes Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Carry Handle Adhesive Tapes Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Carry Handle Adhesive Tapes Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Carry Handle Adhesive Tapes Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Carry Handle Adhesive Tapes Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Carry Handle Adhesive Tapes Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Carry Handle Adhesive Tapes Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Carry Handle Adhesive Tapes Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Carry Handle Adhesive Tapes Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tie

