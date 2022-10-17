Carry Handle Adhesive Tapes Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
The tape carry handle is a strip of polypropylene with a coating layer and a non-adhesive part for the hand. The tape carry handle is very versatile and can be applied to various packages handled by consumers. The tape carry handle is generally applied to beverage packaging where there are many different formats. It is applied to packaging with different surfaces, such as: shrink film (e.g. multipacks), PET bottles, gallons, large bottles, cartons, bricks, flexible plastic, and rigid packs.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Carry Handle Adhesive Tapes in global, including the following market information:
Global Carry Handle Adhesive Tapes Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Carry Handle Adhesive Tapes Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (M Sqm)
Global top five Carry Handle Adhesive Tapes companies in 2021 (%)
The global Carry Handle Adhesive Tapes market was valued at 134.9 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 170.4 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 3.4% during the forecast period 2022-2028.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Rubber Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Carry Handle Adhesive Tapes include Alimac, 3M, Tesa, NRG Tapes, Supertape and Davik Tapes, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Carry Handle Adhesive Tapes manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Carry Handle Adhesive Tapes Market, by Adhesive Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (M Sqm)
Global Carry Handle Adhesive Tapes Market Segment Percentages, by Adhesive Type, 2021 (%)
Rubber
Acrylic
Others
Global Carry Handle Adhesive Tapes Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (M Sqm)
Global Carry Handle Adhesive Tapes Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Beverages
Tissue & Toiletries
Food
Others
Global Carry Handle Adhesive Tapes Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (M Sqm)
Global Carry Handle Adhesive Tapes Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Carry Handle Adhesive Tapes revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Carry Handle Adhesive Tapes revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Carry Handle Adhesive Tapes sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (M Sqm)
Key companies Carry Handle Adhesive Tapes sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Alimac
3M
Tesa
NRG Tapes
Supertape
Davik Tapes
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Carry Handle Adhesive Tapes Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Adhesive Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Carry Handle Adhesive Tapes Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Carry Handle Adhesive Tapes Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Carry Handle Adhesive Tapes Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Carry Handle Adhesive Tapes Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Carry Handle Adhesive Tapes Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Carry Handle Adhesive Tapes Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Carry Handle Adhesive Tapes Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Carry Handle Adhesive Tapes Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Carry Handle Adhesive Tapes Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Carry Handle Adhesive Tapes Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Carry Handle Adhesive Tapes Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Carry Handle Adhesive Tapes Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Carry Handle Adhesive Tapes Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Carry Handle Adhesive Tapes Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tie
