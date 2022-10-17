Polyimide (PI) Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Polyimide means the kind of polymer which comprising the imide ring (-CO-NH-CO-) in the main chain, wherein the polymer containing a phthalimide structure is the most important. It is an advanced polymer materials?polyimide films provide excellent electrical, thermal, physical and chemical properties over a wide temperature range in a lightweight package making them superior for electrical insulation applications. Polyimide (sometimes abbreviated PI) is a polymer of imide monomers. Polyimides have been in mass production since 1955. With their high heat-resistance, polyimides enjoy diverse applications in roles demanding rugged organic materials, e.g. high temperature fuel cells, displays, and various military roles.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Polyimide (PI) in global, including the following market information:
Global Polyimide (PI) Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Polyimide (PI) Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)
Global top five Polyimide (PI) companies in 2021 (%)
The global Polyimide (PI) market was valued at 9001.9 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 13040 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 5.4% during the forecast period 2022-2028.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Plastic Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Polyimide (PI) include DuPont, SABIC, Ube Industries, Kaneka Corporation, Taimide Technology, SKC Kolon PI, Mitsui Chemicals, Mitsubishi Gas Chemical and Asahi Kasei, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Polyimide (PI) manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Polyimide (PI) Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Polyimide (PI) Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Plastic
Film
Resin
Coating
Others
Global Polyimide (PI) Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Polyimide (PI) Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Electrical Industry
Aerospace Industry
Automotive Industry
Medical Industry
Others
Global Polyimide (PI) Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Polyimide (PI) Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Polyimide (PI) revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Polyimide (PI) revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Polyimide (PI) sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)
Key companies Polyimide (PI) sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
DuPont
SABIC
Ube Industries
Kaneka Corporation
Taimide Technology
SKC Kolon PI
Mitsui Chemicals
Mitsubishi Gas Chemical
Asahi Kasei
Saint-Gobain
Evonik
HiPolyking
Honghu Shuangma
Changzhou Sunchem
Huaqiang Insulating Materials
Qinyang Tianyi Chemical
Jiangsu Yabao
Shanghai Qianfeng
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Polyimide (PI) Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Polyimide (PI) Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Polyimide (PI) Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Polyimide (PI) Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Polyimide (PI) Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Polyimide (PI) Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Polyimide (PI) Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Polyimide (PI) Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Polyimide (PI) Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Polyimide (PI) Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Polyimide (PI) Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Polyimide (PI) Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Polyimide (PI) Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Polyimide (PI) Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Polyimide (PI) Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Polyimide (PI) Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Global Polyimide (PI) Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028
4.1.2 Plastic
4.1.3 Film
