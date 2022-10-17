Polyimide (PI) Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Polyimide means the kind of polymer which comprising the imide ring (-CO-NH-CO-) in the main chain, wherein the polymer containing a phthalimide structure is the most important. It is an advanced polymer materials?polyimide films provide excellent electrical, thermal, physical and chemical properties over a wide temperature range in a lightweight package making them superior for electrical insulation applications. Polyimide (sometimes abbreviated PI) is a polymer of imide monomers. Polyimides have been in mass production since 1955. With their high heat-resistance, polyimides enjoy diverse applications in roles demanding rugged organic materials, e.g. high temperature fuel cells, displays, and various military roles.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Polyimide (PI) in global, including the following market information:

Global Polyimide (PI) Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Polyimide (PI) Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)

Global top five Polyimide (PI) companies in 2021 (%)

The global Polyimide (PI) market was valued at 9001.9 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 13040 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 5.4% during the forecast period 2022-2028.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Plastic Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Polyimide (PI) include DuPont, SABIC, Ube Industries, Kaneka Corporation, Taimide Technology, SKC Kolon PI, Mitsui Chemicals, Mitsubishi Gas Chemical and Asahi Kasei, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Polyimide (PI) manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Polyimide (PI) Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Polyimide (PI) Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Plastic

Film

Resin

Coating

Others

Global Polyimide (PI) Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Polyimide (PI) Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Electrical Industry

Aerospace Industry

Automotive Industry

Medical Industry

Others

Global Polyimide (PI) Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Polyimide (PI) Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Polyimide (PI) revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Polyimide (PI) revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Polyimide (PI) sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)

Key companies Polyimide (PI) sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

DuPont

SABIC

Ube Industries

Kaneka Corporation

Taimide Technology

SKC Kolon PI

Mitsui Chemicals

Mitsubishi Gas Chemical

Asahi Kasei

Saint-Gobain

Evonik

HiPolyking

Honghu Shuangma

Changzhou Sunchem

Huaqiang Insulating Materials

Qinyang Tianyi Chemical

Jiangsu Yabao

Shanghai Qianfeng

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Polyimide (PI) Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Polyimide (PI) Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Polyimide (PI) Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Polyimide (PI) Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Polyimide (PI) Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Polyimide (PI) Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Polyimide (PI) Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Polyimide (PI) Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Polyimide (PI) Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Polyimide (PI) Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Polyimide (PI) Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Polyimide (PI) Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Polyimide (PI) Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Polyimide (PI) Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Polyimide (PI) Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Polyimide (PI) Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Global Polyimide (PI) Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028

4.1.2 Plastic

4.1.3 Film



