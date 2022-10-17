Hydrotalcite Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Hydrotalcite (CAS 11097-59-9), is a Layered Double Hydroxide whose name is derived from its resemblance with talc and its high water content. Layered double hydroxides (LDH) comprise an unusual class of layered materials with positively charged hydroxide layers and charge balancing, mobile anions located in the interlayer region. This structure gives these material anion-exchange properties. The natural form of hydrotalcite is mined in small quantities in the Snarum area of Norway and the Ural area of Russia. Carl Christian Hochstetter (1842) was the first to report about hydrotalcite, which was attached firmly to a schist. He described a white material with a pearl like luster, with the formula Mg6Al2(OH)16CO3. 4H2O.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Hydrotalcite in global, including the following market information:

Global Hydrotalcite Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Hydrotalcite Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (MT)

Global top five Hydrotalcite companies in 2021 (%)

The global Hydrotalcite market was valued at 262.4 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 351 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 4.2% during the forecast period 2022-2028.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Mg-Al Hydrotalcite Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Hydrotalcite include Kyowa Chemical/Kisuma Chemicals, Clariant (S?d-Chemie), Doobon, Sakai Chemical Industry, Sinwon Chemical, Sasol Germany, GCH Technology, Kanggaote and BELIKE Chemical, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Hydrotalcite manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Hydrotalcite Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Hydrotalcite Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Mg-Al Hydrotalcite

Mg-Al-Zn Hydrotalcite

Global Hydrotalcite Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Hydrotalcite Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

PVC Stabilizers

Flame Retardant

Polyolefin

Medical

Others

Global Hydrotalcite Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Hydrotalcite Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Hydrotalcite revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Hydrotalcite revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Hydrotalcite sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (MT)

Key companies Hydrotalcite sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Kyowa Chemical/Kisuma Chemicals

Clariant (S?d-Chemie)

Doobon

Sakai Chemical Industry

Sinwon Chemical

Sasol Germany

GCH Technology

Kanggaote

BELIKE Chemical

SAEKYUNG (Hengshui) New Materials

Akdeniz Chemson

Shandong WanSinvena Material Technology

Hubei Benxing New Material Company Limited

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Hydrotalcite Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Hydrotalcite Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Hydrotalcite Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Hydrotalcite Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Hydrotalcite Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Hydrotalcite Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Hydrotalcite Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Hydrotalcite Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Hydrotalcite Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Hydrotalcite Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Hydrotalcite Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Hydrotalcite Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Hydrotalcite Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Hydrotalcite Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Hydrotalcite Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Hydrotalcite Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Global Hydrotalcite Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028

4.1.2 Mg-Al Hydrotalcite

4.1.3 Mg-Al-Zn Hydrotalcite

4.2

