Silver Powders and Flakes Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Silver powders and flakes are white powders with metal luster, and are face-centered cubic structure. They are excellent conductors of heat and electricity. Silver powders and flakes are inert for most acid, but could be quickly dissolved in dilute nitric acid and hot concentrated sulfuric acid. Silver powders and flakes are mainly used in the manufacture of conductive paste, conductive coatings, conductive adhesives, etc. The Silver Powders and Flakes market covers Silver Powders, Silver Flakes, etc. The typical players include Ames Goldsmith, DOWA Hightech, Metalor, DuPont, Johnson Matthey, Mitsui Kinzoku, Technic, Fukuda, etc.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Silver Powders and Flakes in global, including the following market information:
Global Silver Powders and Flakes Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Silver Powders and Flakes Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (MT)
Global top five Silver Powders and Flakes companies in 2021 (%)
The global Silver Powders and Flakes market was valued at 5130.2 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 7540.3 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 5.7% during the forecast period 2022-2028.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Silver Powders Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Silver Powders and Flakes include Ames Goldsmith, DOWA Hightech, DKEM, Johnson Matthey, Mitsui Kinzoku, Technic, Fukuda, Shoei Chemical and AG PRO Technology, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Silver Powders and Flakes manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Silver Powders and Flakes Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)
Global Silver Powders and Flakes Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Silver Powders
Silver Flakes
Global Silver Powders and Flakes Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)
Global Silver Powders and Flakes Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Photovoltaic
Electronics
Others
Global Silver Powders and Flakes Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)
Global Silver Powders and Flakes Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Silver Powders and Flakes revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Silver Powders and Flakes revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Silver Powders and Flakes sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (MT)
Key companies Silver Powders and Flakes sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Ames Goldsmith
DOWA Hightech
DKEM
Johnson Matthey
Mitsui Kinzoku
Technic
Fukuda
Shoei Chemical
AG PRO Technology
MEPCO
Cermet
Yamamoto Precious Metal
TANAKA
Shin Nihon Kakin
Tokuriki Honten
Tongling Nonferrous Metals Group Holding
CNMC Ningxia Orient Group
Ningbo Jingxin Electronic Material
Kunming Noble Metal Electronic Materials
Nonfemet
RightSilver
Changgui Metal Powder
Yunnan Copper Science & Technology
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Silver Powders and Flakes Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Silver Powders and Flakes Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Silver Powders and Flakes Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Silver Powders and Flakes Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Silver Powders and Flakes Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Silver Powders and Flakes Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Silver Powders and Flakes Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Silver Powders and Flakes Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Silver Powders and Flakes Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Silver Powders and Flakes Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Silver Powders and Flakes Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Silver Powders and Flakes Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Silver Powders and Flakes Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Silver Powders and Flakes Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Silver Powders and Flakes Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Silver Powders and Flake
CONTACT US:
276 5th Avenue, New York , NY 10001,United States
International: (+1) 646 781 7170 / +91 8087042414
Visit: https://www.grandresearchstore.com/
Similar Reports:
Global Silver Powders and Flakes Market Research Report 2022
Global Silver Powders and Flakes Market Research Report 2022 Professional Edition
2022-2027 Global and Regional Silver Powders and Flakes Industry Status and Prospects Professional Market Research Report Standard Version
Global Silver Powders and Flakes Market Insights and Forecast to 2028
https://www.grandresearchstore.com/latest ArticlesRead Morelatest Articleslatest Publications