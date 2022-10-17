Silver Powders and Flakes Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Silver powders and flakes are white powders with metal luster, and are face-centered cubic structure. They are excellent conductors of heat and electricity. Silver powders and flakes are inert for most acid, but could be quickly dissolved in dilute nitric acid and hot concentrated sulfuric acid. Silver powders and flakes are mainly used in the manufacture of conductive paste, conductive coatings, conductive adhesives, etc. The Silver Powders and Flakes market covers Silver Powders, Silver Flakes, etc. The typical players include Ames Goldsmith, DOWA Hightech, Metalor, DuPont, Johnson Matthey, Mitsui Kinzoku, Technic, Fukuda, etc.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Silver Powders and Flakes in global, including the following market information:

Global Silver Powders and Flakes Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Silver Powders and Flakes Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (MT)

Global top five Silver Powders and Flakes companies in 2021 (%)

The global Silver Powders and Flakes market was valued at 5130.2 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 7540.3 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 5.7% during the forecast period 2022-2028.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Silver Powders Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Silver Powders and Flakes include Ames Goldsmith, DOWA Hightech, DKEM, Johnson Matthey, Mitsui Kinzoku, Technic, Fukuda, Shoei Chemical and AG PRO Technology, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Silver Powders and Flakes manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Silver Powders and Flakes Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Silver Powders and Flakes Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Silver Powders

Silver Flakes

Global Silver Powders and Flakes Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Silver Powders and Flakes Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Photovoltaic

Electronics

Others

Global Silver Powders and Flakes Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Silver Powders and Flakes Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Silver Powders and Flakes revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Silver Powders and Flakes revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Silver Powders and Flakes sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (MT)

Key companies Silver Powders and Flakes sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Ames Goldsmith

DOWA Hightech

DKEM

Johnson Matthey

Mitsui Kinzoku

Technic

Fukuda

Shoei Chemical

AG PRO Technology

MEPCO

Cermet

Yamamoto Precious Metal

TANAKA

Shin Nihon Kakin

Tokuriki Honten

Tongling Nonferrous Metals Group Holding

CNMC Ningxia Orient Group

Ningbo Jingxin Electronic Material

Kunming Noble Metal Electronic Materials

Nonfemet

RightSilver

Changgui Metal Powder

Yunnan Copper Science & Technology

https://www.grandresearchstore.com/latest ArticlesRead Morelatest Articleslatest Publications