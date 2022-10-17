Banks in Australia – Market Summary, Competitive Analysis and Forecast to 2025
Summary
Banks in Australia industry profile provides top-line qualitative and quantitative summary information including: market size (value 2016-20, and forecast to 2025). The profile also contains descriptions of the leading players including key financial metrics and analysis of competitive pressures within the market.
Key Highlights
– The banks industry profile comprises activities of banks and similar institutions, offering savings, loans, mortgages, and related financial services to consumers and businesses.
– The Australian banks industry group had total assets of $3,672.9bn in 2020, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.4% between 2016 and 2020.
– Growth in the banking industry has been driven by monetary and fiscal policy.
– The COVID-19 outbreak has decreased margin profits for industry players to a great extent.
Scope
– Save time carrying out entry-level research by identifying the size, growth, major segments, and leading players in the banks market in Australia
– Use the Five Forces analysis to determine the competitive intensity and therefore attractiveness of the banks market in Australia
– Leading company profiles reveal details of key banks market players? global operations and financial performance
– Add weight to presentations and pitches by understanding the future growth prospects of the Australia banks market with five year forecasts
Reasons to Buy
– What was the size of the Australia banks market by value in 2020?
– What will be the size of the Australia banks market in 2025?
– What factors are affecting the strength of competition in the Australia banks market?
– How has the market performed over the last five years?
– What are the main segments that make up Australia's banks market?
Table of content
Table of Contents
1 Executive Summary
1.1. Market value
1.2. Market value forecast
1.3. Category segmentation
1.4. Geography segmentation
1.5. Market share
1.6. Market rivalry
1.7. Competitive Landscape
2 Market Overview
2.1. Market definition
2.2. Market analysis
3 Market Data
3.1. Market value
4 Market Segmentation
4.1. Category segmentation
4.2. Geography segmentation
5 Market Outlook
5.1. Market value forecast
6 Five Forces Analysis
6.1. Summary
6.2. Buyer power
6.3. Supplier power
6.4. New entrants
6.5. Threat of substitutes
6.6. Degree of rivalry
7 Competitive Landscape
7.1. Market share
7.2. Who are the leading players?
7.3. What are the strengths of the leading players?
7.4. What has been the recent M&A activity?
7.5. How the COVID-19 outbreak has disrupted the industry?
8 Company Profiles
8.1. Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Ltd
8.2. Commonwealth Bank of Australia
8.3. Westpac Banking Corp
8.4. National Australia Bank Ltd
9 Macroeconomic Indicators
9.1. Country data
10 Appendix
10.1. Methodology
10.2. Industry associations
10.3. Related MarketLine research
10.4. About MarketLine
