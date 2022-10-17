Payer Authentication Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Payer Authentication (also known as 3-D Secure) is a solution created by the credit card associations to provide additional fraud protection by asking cardholders to authenticate themselves to their issuing bank at the time of purchase.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Payer Authentication in Global, including the following market information:
Global Payer Authentication Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global top five companies in 2021 (%)
The global Payer Authentication market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period 2022-2028.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
System & Platform Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Payer Authentication include Visa, Mastercard, GPayments, Adyen, CA Technologies (Broadcom), Modirum, Entersekt, Worldline and Elavon, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Payer Authentication companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Payer Authentication Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Payer Authentication Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
System & Platform
Consulting Services & Solutions
Other
Global Payer Authentication Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Payer Authentication Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Consumer Electronics
ATM
POS Machine
Other
Global Payer Authentication Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)
Global Payer Authentication Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Payer Authentication revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Payer Authentication revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Visa
Mastercard
GPayments
Adyen
CA Technologies (Broadcom)
Modirum
Entersekt
Worldline
Elavon
SIA S.p.A.
GMO Payment Gateway
UnionPay International
AsiaPay
Discover Global Network
JCB
American Express
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Payer Authentication Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Payer Authentication Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Payer Authentication Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Payer Authentication Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Payer Authentication Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints
2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Restraints
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Payer Authentication Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Payer Authentication Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Payer Authentication Revenue by Companies
3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Payer Authentication Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.5 Global Companies Payer Authentication Product Type
3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Payer Authentication Players in Global Market
3.6.1 List of Global Tier 1 Payer Authentication Companies
3.6.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Payer Authentication Companies
4 Market Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 by Type – Global
