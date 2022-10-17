Cristobalite Sand Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Cristobalite is a high-temperature polymorph of silica,which has to be synthetised by the conversion of quartz in a rotary kiln at high temperature (>1500?C) with the assistance of a catalyst.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Cristobalite Sand in global, including the following market information:
Global Cristobalite Sand Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Cristobalite Sand Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)
Global top five Cristobalite Sand companies in 2021 (%)
The global Cristobalite Sand market was valued at 99.4 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 150 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 6.1% during the forecast period 2022-2028.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Ordinary Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Cristobalite Sand include SCR-Sibelco, Quarzwerke, Hoben International, CED Process Minerals, Silmer, Goldstar Powders, Lianyungang Changtong Silica Powder and Guangxi Weisidun, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Cristobalite Sand manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Cristobalite Sand Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Cristobalite Sand Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Ordinary
Milled
Global Cristobalite Sand Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Cristobalite Sand Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Paints & Coatings
Glass & Ceramics
Foundry Casting
Industrial Chemical
Engineered Stone
Others
Global Cristobalite Sand Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Cristobalite Sand Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Cristobalite Sand revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Cristobalite Sand revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Cristobalite Sand sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)
Key companies Cristobalite Sand sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
SCR-Sibelco
Quarzwerke
Hoben International
CED Process Minerals
Silmer
Goldstar Powders
Lianyungang Changtong Silica Powder
Guangxi Weisidun
