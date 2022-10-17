ASA Resin Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Acrylic-styrene-acrylonitrile copolymer (ASA) is a thermoplastic elastomer. This type of copolymer has excellent resistance to UV irradiation, heat, moisture, and stress cracking and probably has the best weathering resistance of all acrylonitrile elastomers. It also has good chemical resistance and high impact strength. Its mechanical properties are very similar to acrylonitrile butadiene styrene (ABS) elastomers.

One of the most important markets for ASAs are automotive body parts such as mirror housings and radiator grills. ASA thermoplastics are also extensively used in the building & construction, appliance, electrical/electronics, and sports goods industries.

This report contains market size and forecasts of ASA Resin in global, including the following market information:

Global ASA Resin Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global ASA Resin Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (MT)

Global top five ASA Resin companies in 2021 (%)

The global ASA Resin market was valued at 1083.3 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 1581.1 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 5.6% during the forecast period 2022-2028.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Extrusion Grade Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of ASA Resin include LG Chem, Ineos Styrolution, SABIC, Techno-UMG, NIPPON A&L, KUMHO-SUNNY, FCFC, Qingdao future Chemical and LOTTE Advanced Materials, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the ASA Resin manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global ASA Resin Market, by Power, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global ASA Resin Market Segment Percentages, by Power, 2021 (%)

Extrusion Grade

Heat Resistant Grade

Flame Retardant Grade

General Grade

Global ASA Resin Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global ASA Resin Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Automobile

Architectural Engineering

Consumer Electronics and Home Appliances

Others

Global ASA Resin Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global ASA Resin Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies ASA Resin revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies ASA Resin revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies ASA Resin sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (MT)

Key companies ASA Resin sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

LG Chem

Ineos Styrolution

SABIC

Techno-UMG

NIPPON A&L

KUMHO-SUNNY

FCFC

Qingdao future Chemical

LOTTE Advanced Materials

CHIMEI

Chuangmei Technology

A. Schulman (LyondellBasell)

Romira

SAX Polymers Industries

Run Feng

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 ASA Resin Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Power

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global ASA Resin Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global ASA Resin Overall Market Size

2.1 Global ASA Resin Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global ASA Resin Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global ASA Resin Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top ASA Resin Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global ASA Resin Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global ASA Resin Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global ASA Resin Sales by Companies

3.5 Global ASA Resin Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 ASA Resin Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers ASA Resin Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 ASA Resin Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 ASA Resin Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 ASA Resin Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Power – Global ASA Resin Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028

4.1.2 Extrusion Grade

4.1.3 Heat Resistant Grade

4.1.4 Flame Retardant Grade

4.1.5 General G

