Polyacrylic Acid Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Polyacrylic Acid (PAA; trade name Carbomer) is a polymer with the formula (CH2-CHCO2H)n. It is a derivative of acrylic acid (CH2=CHCO2H). They may behomopolymers of acrylic acid, orcrosslinked with anallyletherofpentaerythritol, allyl ether ofsucrose, or allyl ether ofpropylene.

Usually appearing as, a white powder, the compound is used as a thickener and emulsion stabilizer. Best known for its use in the cosmetic industry, it also has practical applications in medicine and hygiene. Many agencies consider the various types to be perfectly safe, although some of the substances used to neutralize their pH can be problematic.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Polyacrylic Acid in global, including the following market information:

Global Polyacrylic Acid Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Polyacrylic Acid Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (MT)

Global top five Polyacrylic Acid companies in 2021 (%)

The global Polyacrylic Acid market was valued at 740.5 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 1071.2 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 5.4% during the forecast period 2022-2028.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

PAA Carbomer 940 Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Polyacrylic Acid include Lubrizol, Tinci Materials, SNF Floerger, Newman Fine Chemical, Evonik, Sumitomo Seika, Corel, DX Chemical and Maruti Chemicals, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Polyacrylic Acid manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Polyacrylic Acid Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Polyacrylic Acid Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

PAA Carbomer 940

PAA Carbomer 980

PAA Carbomer 676

PAA Carbomer U20

PAA Carbomer U21

PAA Carbomer SF-1

Others

Global Polyacrylic Acid Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Polyacrylic Acid Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Personal Care and Cosmetics

Pharmaceutical

Others

Global Polyacrylic Acid Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Polyacrylic Acid Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Polyacrylic Acid revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Polyacrylic Acid revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Polyacrylic Acid sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (MT)

Key companies Polyacrylic Acid sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Lubrizol

Tinci Materials

SNF Floerger

Newman Fine Chemical

Evonik

Sumitomo Seika

Corel

DX Chemical

Maruti Chemicals

Ashland

BASF

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Polyacrylic Acid Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Polyacrylic Acid Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Polyacrylic Acid Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Polyacrylic Acid Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Polyacrylic Acid Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Polyacrylic Acid Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Polyacrylic Acid Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Polyacrylic Acid Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Polyacrylic Acid Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Polyacrylic Acid Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Polyacrylic Acid Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Polyacrylic Acid Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Polyacrylic Acid Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Polyacrylic Acid Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Polyacrylic Acid Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Polyacrylic Acid Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Global Polyacrylic Acid Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028

