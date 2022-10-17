Industrial Silica Sand Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Industrial silica sand is well-rounded, well-sorted, sand consisting of almost pure quartz, or silicon dioxide Industry silica sand is the most commonly used sand which is made by either crushing sandstone or taken from natural occurring locations, such as beaches and river beds.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Industrial Silica Sand in global, including the following market information:

Global Industrial Silica Sand Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Industrial Silica Sand Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)

Global top five Industrial Silica Sand companies in 2021 (%)

The global Industrial Silica Sand market was valued at 9004.3 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 10670 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 2.5% during the forecast period 2022-2028.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Less than 40 mesh Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Industrial Silica Sand include U.S. Silica, Badger Mining Corp, Sibelco, Quarzwerke Group, Preferred Sands, Pattison Sand, Lianxin Group, Tongliao Silica and Tongliao Dalin, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Industrial Silica Sand manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Industrial Silica Sand Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Industrial Silica Sand Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Less than 40 mesh

40-70 mesh

More than 70 mesh

Global Industrial Silica Sand Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Industrial Silica Sand Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Hydraulic Fracturing

Glassmaking

Foundry

Ceramics and Refractories

Others

Global Industrial Silica Sand Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Industrial Silica Sand Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Industrial Silica Sand revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Industrial Silica Sand revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Industrial Silica Sand sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)

Key companies Industrial Silica Sand sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

U.S. Silica

Badger Mining Corp

Sibelco

Quarzwerke Group

Preferred Sands

Pattison Sand

Lianxin Group

Tongliao Silica

Tongliao Dalin

Kibing

Minerali Industriali

Fuyao Group

Sisecam

Mitsubishi

Shandong Shanyuan

Tokai Sand

Sifucel

Hainan Yawei

Strobel Quarzsand

Aggregate Industries

Fulchiron

Toyota Tsusho

Wolff & M?ller

Duchang Xinshiji

Bathgate Silica Sand

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Industrial Silica Sand Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Industrial Silica Sand Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Industrial Silica Sand Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Industrial Silica Sand Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Industrial Silica Sand Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Industrial Silica Sand Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Industrial Silica Sand Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Industrial Silica Sand Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Industrial Silica Sand Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Industrial Silica Sand Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Industrial Silica Sand Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Industrial Silica Sand Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Industrial Silica Sand Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Industrial Silica Sand Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Industrial Silica Sand Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Industrial Silica Sand Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overvi

