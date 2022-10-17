Industrial Silica Sand Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Industrial silica sand is well-rounded, well-sorted, sand consisting of almost pure quartz, or silicon dioxide Industry silica sand is the most commonly used sand which is made by either crushing sandstone or taken from natural occurring locations, such as beaches and river beds.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Industrial Silica Sand in global, including the following market information:
Global Industrial Silica Sand Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Industrial Silica Sand Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)
Global top five Industrial Silica Sand companies in 2021 (%)
The global Industrial Silica Sand market was valued at 9004.3 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 10670 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 2.5% during the forecast period 2022-2028.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Less than 40 mesh Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Industrial Silica Sand include U.S. Silica, Badger Mining Corp, Sibelco, Quarzwerke Group, Preferred Sands, Pattison Sand, Lianxin Group, Tongliao Silica and Tongliao Dalin, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Industrial Silica Sand manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Industrial Silica Sand Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Industrial Silica Sand Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Less than 40 mesh
40-70 mesh
More than 70 mesh
Global Industrial Silica Sand Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Industrial Silica Sand Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Hydraulic Fracturing
Glassmaking
Foundry
Ceramics and Refractories
Others
Global Industrial Silica Sand Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Industrial Silica Sand Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Industrial Silica Sand revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Industrial Silica Sand revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Industrial Silica Sand sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)
Key companies Industrial Silica Sand sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
U.S. Silica
Badger Mining Corp
Sibelco
Quarzwerke Group
Preferred Sands
Pattison Sand
Lianxin Group
Tongliao Silica
Tongliao Dalin
Kibing
Minerali Industriali
Fuyao Group
Sisecam
Mitsubishi
Shandong Shanyuan
Tokai Sand
Sifucel
Hainan Yawei
Strobel Quarzsand
Aggregate Industries
Fulchiron
Toyota Tsusho
Wolff & M?ller
Duchang Xinshiji
Bathgate Silica Sand
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Industrial Silica Sand Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Industrial Silica Sand Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Industrial Silica Sand Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Industrial Silica Sand Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Industrial Silica Sand Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Industrial Silica Sand Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Industrial Silica Sand Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Industrial Silica Sand Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Industrial Silica Sand Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Industrial Silica Sand Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Industrial Silica Sand Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Industrial Silica Sand Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Industrial Silica Sand Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Industrial Silica Sand Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Industrial Silica Sand Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Industrial Silica Sand Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overvi
CONTACT US:
276 5th Avenue, New York , NY 10001,United States
International: (+1) 646 781 7170 / +91 8087042414
Visit: https://www.grandresearchstore.com/
Similar Reports:
Global Industrial Silica Sand Market Research Report 2022
Global Industrial Silica Sand Strategic Research Report 2022-2028 by Regions, by Types, by Application
2022-2027 Global and Regional Industrial Silica Sand Industry Status and Prospects Professional Market Research Report Standard Version
Global Industrial Silica Sand Market Research Report 2022 Professional Edition
https://www.grandresearchstore.com/latest ArticlesRead Morelatest Articleslatest Publications