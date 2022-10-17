Urea Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Urea, also known as carbamide, is an organic compound with chemical formula CO(NH2)2. This amide has two ?NH2 groups joined by a carbonyl (C=O) functional group.

Urea serves an important role in the metabolism of nitrogen-containing compounds by animals and is the main nitrogen-containing substance in the urine of mammals. It is a colorless, odorless solid, highly soluble in water, and practically non-toxic (LD50 is 15 g/kg for rats). Dissolved in water, it is neither acidic nor alkaline. The body uses it in many processes, most notably nitrogen excretion. The liver forms it by combining two ammonia molecules (NH3) with a carbon dioxide (CO2) molecule in the urea cycle. Urea is widely used in fertilizers as a source of nitrogen and is an important raw material for the chemical industry.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Urea in global, including the following market information:

Download FREE Sample of this Report @ https://www.grandresearchstore.com/report-sample/global-urea-forecast-2022-2028-378

Global Urea Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Urea Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)

Global top five Urea companies in 2021 (%)

The global Urea market was valued at 77280 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 73380 million by 2028, at a CAGR of -0.7% during the forecast period 2022-2028.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Granular Urea Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Urea include Yara, QAFCO, OCI, CF Industries, EuroChem, KOCH, Nutrien, China National Petroleum Corporation and Shanxi Tianze, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Urea manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Urea Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Urea Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Granular Urea

Prilled Urea

Global Urea Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Urea Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Agriculture

Industrial

Global Urea Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Urea Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Urea revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Urea revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Urea sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)

Key companies Urea sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Yara

QAFCO

OCI

CF Industries

EuroChem

KOCH

Nutrien

China National Petroleum Corporation

Shanxi Tianze

SABIC

China XLX Fertilizer

China Coal Group

Yangmei Chemical

China BlueChem

Hualu-hengsheng

Group DF

Rui Xing Group

Sichuan Lutianhua

Yuan Xing Energy

Yuntianhua

Hubei Yihua Chemical Industry

Huajin Chemical Industries

Lanhua Sci-tech

Get the Complete Report & TOC @ https://www.grandresearchstore.com/chemicals-and-materials/global-urea-forecast-2022-2028-378

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Urea Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Urea Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Urea Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Urea Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Urea Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Urea Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Urea Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Urea Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Urea Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Urea Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Urea Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Urea Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Urea Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Urea Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Urea Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Urea Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Global Urea Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028

4.1.2 Granular Urea

4.1.3 Prilled Urea

4.2 By Type – Global Urea Revenue & Forecasts

4.2.1 By Type – Global Urea Revenue, 2017-2022

4.2.2 By Type – Global Urea Revenue, 2023-

Get the Complete Report & TOC @ https://www.grandresearchstore.com/chemicals-and-materials/global-urea-forecast-2022-2028-378

CONTACT US:

276 5th Avenue, New York , NY 10001,United States

International: (+1) 646 781 7170 / +91 8087042414

Visit: https://www.grandresearchstore.com/

Similar Reports:

Global and United States Solid Urea Market Report & Forecast 2022-2028

Global and United States Modified Urea Formaldehyde Resin Market Report & Forecast 2022-2028

Global and United States Sulphur Coated Urea Market Report & Forecast 2022-2028

Global Urea Market Research Report 2022

https://www.grandresearchstore.com/latest ArticlesRead Morelatest Articleslatest Publications