Urea Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Urea, also known as carbamide, is an organic compound with chemical formula CO(NH2)2. This amide has two ?NH2 groups joined by a carbonyl (C=O) functional group.
Urea serves an important role in the metabolism of nitrogen-containing compounds by animals and is the main nitrogen-containing substance in the urine of mammals. It is a colorless, odorless solid, highly soluble in water, and practically non-toxic (LD50 is 15 g/kg for rats). Dissolved in water, it is neither acidic nor alkaline. The body uses it in many processes, most notably nitrogen excretion. The liver forms it by combining two ammonia molecules (NH3) with a carbon dioxide (CO2) molecule in the urea cycle. Urea is widely used in fertilizers as a source of nitrogen and is an important raw material for the chemical industry.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Urea in global, including the following market information:
Global Urea Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Urea Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)
Global top five Urea companies in 2021 (%)
The global Urea market was valued at 77280 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 73380 million by 2028, at a CAGR of -0.7% during the forecast period 2022-2028.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Granular Urea Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Urea include Yara, QAFCO, OCI, CF Industries, EuroChem, KOCH, Nutrien, China National Petroleum Corporation and Shanxi Tianze, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Urea manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Urea Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Urea Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Granular Urea
Prilled Urea
Global Urea Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Urea Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Agriculture
Industrial
Global Urea Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Urea Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Urea revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Urea revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Urea sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)
Key companies Urea sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Yara
QAFCO
OCI
CF Industries
EuroChem
KOCH
Nutrien
China National Petroleum Corporation
Shanxi Tianze
SABIC
China XLX Fertilizer
China Coal Group
Yangmei Chemical
China BlueChem
Hualu-hengsheng
Group DF
Rui Xing Group
Sichuan Lutianhua
Yuan Xing Energy
Yuntianhua
Hubei Yihua Chemical Industry
Huajin Chemical Industries
Lanhua Sci-tech
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Urea Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Urea Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Urea Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Urea Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Urea Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Urea Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Urea Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Urea Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Urea Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Urea Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Urea Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Urea Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Urea Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Urea Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Urea Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Urea Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Global Urea Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028
4.1.2 Granular Urea
4.1.3 Prilled Urea
4.2 By Type – Global Urea Revenue & Forecasts
4.2.1 By Type – Global Urea Revenue, 2017-2022
4.2.2 By Type – Global Urea Revenue, 2023-
CONTACT US:
276 5th Avenue, New York , NY 10001,United States
International: (+1) 646 781 7170 / +91 8087042414
Visit: https://www.grandresearchstore.com/
Similar Reports:
Global and United States Solid Urea Market Report & Forecast 2022-2028
Global and United States Modified Urea Formaldehyde Resin Market Report & Forecast 2022-2028
Global and United States Sulphur Coated Urea Market Report & Forecast 2022-2028
Global Urea Market Research Report 2022
https://www.grandresearchstore.com/latest ArticlesRead Morelatest Articleslatest Publications