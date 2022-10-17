Delivery Management Services Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Delivery Management Services in Global, including the following market information:
Global Delivery Management Services Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global top five companies in 2021 (%)
The global Delivery Management Services market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period 2022-2028.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Cloud-Based Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Delivery Management Services include Zoho Inventory, Intelliship Logistics, Cin7 Orderhive, ShipHawk, Finale Inventory, WPCargo, ShipConsole, HomaVo and Magaya, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Delivery Management Services companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Delivery Management Services Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Delivery Management Services Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Cloud-Based
On-Premises
Global Delivery Management Services Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Delivery Management Services Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Large Enterprises
Small and Mid-Sized Enterprises (SMEs)
Global Delivery Management Services Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)
Global Delivery Management Services Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Delivery Management Services revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Delivery Management Services revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Zoho Inventory
Intelliship Logistics
Cin7 Orderhive
ShipHawk
Finale Inventory
WPCargo
ShipConsole
HomaVo
Magaya
AfterShip
ShipTrack
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Delivery Management Services Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Delivery Management Services Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Delivery Management Services Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Delivery Management Services Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Delivery Management Services Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints
2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Restraints
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Delivery Management Services Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Delivery Management Services Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Delivery Management Services Revenue by Companies
3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Delivery Management Services Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.5 Global Companies Delivery Management Services Product Type
3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Delivery Management Services Players in Global Market
3.6.1 List of Global Tier 1 Delivery Management Services Companies
3.6.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Delivery Man
