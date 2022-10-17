PTFE CCL Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

PTFE (polytetrafluoroethylene) CCL is a type of CCL (Copper Clad Laminate) that used PTFE as the base material. It has excellent dielectric properties and obvious advantages in the high-frequency circuit board.

This report contains market size and forecasts of PTFE CCL in global, including the following market information:

Global PTFE CCL Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global PTFE CCL Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Sqm)

Global top five PTFE CCL companies in 2021 (%)

The global PTFE CCL market was valued at 646.5 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 1164.2 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 8.8% during the forecast period 2022-2028.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Fibreglass PTFE CCL Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of PTFE CCL include Rogers Corporation(Arlon), AGC(Park Electrochemical and TACONIC), Chukoh, Shengyi Technology and Zhongying Science & Technology, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the PTFE CCL manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global PTFE CCL Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Sqm)

Global PTFE CCL Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Fibreglass PTFE CCL

Ceramic Filled Fiberglass PTFE CCL

Global PTFE CCL Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Sqm)

Global PTFE CCL Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Communication Infrastructure

Automotive

Defense

Other

Global PTFE CCL Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Sqm)

Global PTFE CCL Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies PTFE CCL revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies PTFE CCL revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies PTFE CCL sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Sqm)

Key companies PTFE CCL sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Rogers Corporation(Arlon)

AGC(Park Electrochemical and TACONIC)

Chukoh

Shengyi Technology

Zhongying Science & Technology

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 PTFE CCL Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global PTFE CCL Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global PTFE CCL Overall Market Size

2.1 Global PTFE CCL Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global PTFE CCL Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global PTFE CCL Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top PTFE CCL Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global PTFE CCL Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global PTFE CCL Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global PTFE CCL Sales by Companies

3.5 Global PTFE CCL Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 PTFE CCL Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers PTFE CCL Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 PTFE CCL Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 PTFE CCL Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 PTFE CCL Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Global PTFE CCL Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028

4.1.2 Fibreglass PTFE CCL

4.1.3 Ceramic Filled Fiberglass PTFE CCL

4.2 By Type – Global PTFE CCL Revenue & Forecasts



