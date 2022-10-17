Smart Aquaculture Systems Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Intelligent Aquaculture System is an Intelligent Agricultural Production Model. It Uses Technologies Such As Iot, Big Data, Artificial Intelligence, 5g, Cloud Computing, and Robotics to Perform All Production and Management Operations Through Remote Condition Monitoring and Control or Robotic Independent Control of Aquaculture Facilities, Equipment, and Machinery. the System Measures Water Quality, Air Quality, Light Levels, and Other Environmental Factors to Enable Automated Control Equipment and Personnel to Maintain the Facility. Smart Aquaculture Systems Helps Solve the Dilemma of Labor Shortages and High Electricity Costs in Traditional Aquaculture, While Improving Overall Output Quality and Creating New Opportunities for Agricultural Development.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Smart Aquaculture Systems in global, including the following market information:
Global Smart Aquaculture Systems Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Smart Aquaculture Systems Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Units)
Global top five Smart Aquaculture Systems companies in 2021 (%)
The global Smart Aquaculture Systems market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period 2022-2028.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Open System Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Smart Aquaculture Systems include SENECT, Exosite, Adroit, AquaMaof Aquaculture Technologies, Singapore Aquaculture Technologies, Smart Water Planet, Eruvaka, HydroNeo and Cargill and etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Smart Aquaculture Systems manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Smart Aquaculture Systems Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Units)
Global Smart Aquaculture Systems Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Open System
Closed System
Global Smart Aquaculture Systems Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Units)
Global Smart Aquaculture Systems Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Fish
Shrimp and Crab
Others
Global Smart Aquaculture Systems Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Units)
Global Smart Aquaculture Systems Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Smart Aquaculture Systems revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Smart Aquaculture Systems revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Smart Aquaculture Systems sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Units)
Key companies Smart Aquaculture Systems sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
SENECT
Exosite
Adroit
AquaMaof Aquaculture Technologies
Singapore Aquaculture Technologies
Smart Water Planet
Eruvaka
HydroNeo
Cargill
Qingdao Hishing Smart Equipment
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Smart Aquaculture Systems Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Smart Aquaculture Systems Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Smart Aquaculture Systems Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Smart Aquaculture Systems Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Smart Aquaculture Systems Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Smart Aquaculture Systems Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Smart Aquaculture Systems Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Smart Aquaculture Systems Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Smart Aquaculture Systems Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Smart Aquaculture Systems Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Smart Aquaculture Systems Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Smart Aquaculture Systems Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Smart Aquaculture Systems Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Smart Aquaculture Systems Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Smart Aquaculture Systems Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Smart Aquaculture System
CONTACT US:
276 5th Avenue, New York , NY 10001,United States
International: (+1) 646 781 7170 / +91 8087042414
Visit: https://www.24marketreports.com/
https://www.24marketreports.com/latest ArticlesRead Morelatest Articleslatest Publications