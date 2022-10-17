Pasture Dryer Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

The pasture dryer is a kind of dryer. It uses coal as fuel and generates strong dry hot air through a high temperature furnace, so that the material is in direct contact with the hot air in the drying cylinder, and moves forward in a spiral shape to achieve the purpose of drying.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Pasture Dryer in global, including the following market information:

Global Pasture Dryer Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Pasture Dryer Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)

Global top five Pasture Dryer companies in 2021 (%)

The global Pasture Dryer market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period 2022-2028.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Stationary Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Pasture Dryer include HSR Heutrocknung, Arskametalli Oy, Euroclima AG, Agri Green Enterprises, LASCO, AgriCompact Technologies, ClimAir50, Chinook Hay Systems and Sichuan Jieneng Drying Equipment, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Pasture Dryer manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Pasture Dryer Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Pasture Dryer Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Stationary

Mobile

Global Pasture Dryer Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Pasture Dryer Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Feed Processing

Farmland Harvest

Others

Global Pasture Dryer Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Pasture Dryer Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Pasture Dryer revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Pasture Dryer revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Pasture Dryer sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies Pasture Dryer sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

HSR Heutrocknung

Arskametalli Oy

Euroclima AG

Agri Green Enterprises

LASCO

AgriCompact Technologies

ClimAir50

Chinook Hay Systems

Sichuan Jieneng Drying Equipment

Drytech

Henan Baixin Machinery Equipment

Zhengzhou Dingli New Energy Equipment

Tornum

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Pasture Dryer Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Pasture Dryer Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Pasture Dryer Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Pasture Dryer Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Pasture Dryer Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Pasture Dryer Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Pasture Dryer Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Pasture Dryer Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Pasture Dryer Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Pasture Dryer Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Pasture Dryer Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Pasture Dryer Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Pasture Dryer Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Pasture Dryer Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Pasture Dryer Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Pasture Dryer Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Global Pasture Dryer Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028

4.1.2 Stationary

4.1.3 Mobile

4.2 By Ty

