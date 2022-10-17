Automatic Identification Services Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Automatic Identification Services in Global, including the following market information:

Global Automatic Identification Services Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global top five companies in 2021 (%)

The global Automatic Identification Services market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period 2022-2028.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Vessel-Based Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Automatic Identification Services include Furuno Electric, Japan Radio, Saab, Spire Global, ORBCOMM, StormGeo, Iridium Communications, Thales Group and Garmin. etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Automatic Identification Services companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Automatic Identification Services Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Automatic Identification Services Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Vessel-Based

Onshore-Based

Global Automatic Identification Services Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Automatic Identification Services Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Fleet Management

Vessels Tracking

National Defense and Security

Global Automatic Identification Services Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)

Global Automatic Identification Services Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Automatic Identification Services revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Automatic Identification Services revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Furuno Electric

Japan Radio

Saab

Spire Global

ORBCOMM

StormGeo

Iridium Communications

Thales Group

Garmin

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Automatic Identification Services Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Automatic Identification Services Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Automatic Identification Services Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Automatic Identification Services Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Automatic Identification Services Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints

2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Restraints

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Automatic Identification Services Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Automatic Identification Services Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Automatic Identification Services Revenue by Companies

3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Automatic Identification Services Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.5 Global Companies Automatic Identification Services Product Type

3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Automatic Identification Services Players in Global Market

3.6.1 List of Global Tier 1 Automatic Identification Services Companies



